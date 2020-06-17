Large police convoy on Highway 1 just training exercise say RCMP

Facebook was a flurry with speculation

A local Facebook page was busy yesterday due to reports of a large police presence heading through Revelstoke on Highway 1.

Various people posted on the Revelstoke Community Facebook page saying they saw up to 10 black police trucks heading east around 2:20 p.m with sirens.

An email from the BC RCMP Communication Services confirmed the Southeast District Emergency Response Team was engaged in a training scenario in the Salmon Arm and Revelstoke area on June 16.

The email noted the training was to ensure the team remain proficient in many of their specialized skills.

Due to the operational sensitivities of the drill, BC RCMP Communication Services said they could not provide any additional information.

According to the Canadian Mounted Police website, emergency response team police officers use tactics, specialized weapons and equipment to resolve high-risk situations. Duties may include resolving armed and barricaded persons incidents, air and marine interventions, high-risk searches and arrests and protective policing.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:
liam.harrap@revelstokereview.com

 

@RevelstokeRevue
editor@revelstoketimesreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

RCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Post on Revelstoke Community Facebook page. (Facebook)

Previous story
Botched science demonstration results in $60K damage, Lake Country teacher’s transfer
Next story
Walmart seeks approval for truck yard on agricultural land in Shuswap

Just Posted

Walmart seeks approval for truck yard on agricultural land in Shuswap

CSRD and Agricultural Land Commission will weigh in on future of Malakwa property

Column: Old-growth forests threatened, locally and provincially

Shuswap Passion by Jim Cooperman

Large police convoy on Highway 1 just training exercise say RCMP

Facebook was a flurry with speculation

UPDATE: Coldstream man reunited with stolen custom boat

Coldstream man, two Vernon businesses stung by major thefts Sunday, June 14

RCMP locate missing Salmon Arm woman

Woman last seen June 12th found safe and sound

B.C.’s top doctor says COVID-19 cases at unidentified fast food restaurant a ‘wake up call’

Dr. Bonnie Henry says she won’t name the restaurant

Jagmeet Singh removed from Commons after calling BQ MP racist over blocked RCMP motion

Singh had asked the Commons to recognize there is systemic racism in the RCMP

Summerland maple syrup store to reopen

Maple Roch will hold a reopening celebration on June 20

Botched science demonstration results in $60K damage, Lake Country teacher’s transfer

George Elliot teacher transferred after volcano gone wrong, petition started for his return

Bauer unveils protective masks for hockey players, options for fans

Bauer’s Concept 3 Splash Guard expected to be available by August

Two women injured in bear attack in northern B.C.

BC Conservation Officer Services says the incident happened on a logging road in Prince George

Summerland youth centre reopening with COVID-19 precautions

Physical distancing, maximum capacity figures outlined as Harold Simpson Memorial Youth Centre opens

B.C.’s wild seafood exports snagged in Beijing’s recent COVID-19 panic

Chinese salmon false alarm spills over to other Canadian seafood products

Physical distancing for vehicles, horses, hikers urged in B.C.

Horse Council B.C. has signs available for rural roads

Most Read