Large police convoy on Highway 1 just training exercise say RCMP

A local Facebook page was busy yesterday due to reports of a large police presence heading through Revelstoke on Highway 1.

Various people posted on the Revelstoke Community Facebook page saying they saw up to 10 black police trucks heading east around 2:20 p.m with sirens.

An email from the BC RCMP Communication Services confirmed the Southeast District Emergency Response Team was engaged in a training scenario in the Salmon Arm and Revelstoke area on June 16.

The email noted the training was to ensure the team remain proficient in many of their specialized skills.

Due to the operational sensitivities of the drill, BC RCMP Communication Services said they could not provide any additional information.

According to the Canadian Mounted Police website, emergency response team police officers use tactics, specialized weapons and equipment to resolve high-risk situations. Duties may include resolving armed and barricaded persons incidents, air and marine interventions, high-risk searches and arrests and protective policing.

