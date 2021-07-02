Proposed official community plan and zoning amendments are being sought for a planned residential subdivision and commercial property in Sorrento. (CSRD image)

Large residential/commercial development planned for Sorrento

CSRD board gives second reading to related official community plan and zoning amendments

Official community plan and zoning amendments relating to a planned residential subdivision and commercial development in Sorrento are proceeding to a public hearing.

At its June 17 meeting, the Columbia Shuswap Regional District board gave second reading to the amendments relating to adjacent properties at 1302 Trans-Canada Hwy. and 1295 Notch Hill Rd. The applicant wants to increase the allowable density, from 12 units to up to 84 units, for a future residential development fronting Notch Hill Road, and a commercial development on Highway 1.

At a previous meeting, concerns were raised regarding available green space and public access. The applicant met with staff and a modified plan was presented that includes green spaces for residents, as well a route for a statutory right of way. The CSRD’s parks department is also requiring five per cent cash in lieu of park land dedication at the time of residential subdivision.

Proposed official community plan and zoning amendments are being sought for a planned residential subdivision and commercial property in Sorrento. (CSRD image)
