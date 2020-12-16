Large trucks full of yard waste will be charged at CSRD landfills

Small loads of yard waste can still be dumped for free

Disposal of yard waste at Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) will remain free for those unloading the back of a pickup truck or utility trailer, but dumping from bigger vehicles will come with a cost in the new year.

Effective March 1, 2021, those using tandem-axle vehicles such as dump trucks to dispose of land-clearing or yard waste will be charged $80 per ton.

Free yard waste disposal was adopted by the CSRD in early 2018. According to the regional district this helped reduce open burning and illegal dumping of the yard waste.

Since disposal became free, the regional district has noted an increase in large loads of land-clearing waste being brought in using heavy equipment by individuals and businesses.

According to the CSRD, this is creating problems because the large loads are taking up space in the transfer stations and the waste cannot be processed properly due to the amount of stumps, rocks and soil in the loads.

In response, the CSRD is reducing the current tipping fee for land-clearing waste from $160 to $80 per ton. This is to simplify load assessments for landfill workers.

In addition to the rate change, loads of yard waste from tandem-axle vehicles will no longer be accepted at CSRD transfer stations. Drivers of large vehicles will have to go to a landfill to dump their loads.



