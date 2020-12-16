Small loads of residential yard waste will remain free at all CSRD landfills and transfer stations. (Pixabay photo)

Large trucks full of yard waste will be charged at CSRD landfills

Small loads of yard waste can still be dumped for free

Disposal of yard waste at Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) will remain free for those unloading the back of a pickup truck or utility trailer, but dumping from bigger vehicles will come with a cost in the new year.

Effective March 1, 2021, those using tandem-axle vehicles such as dump trucks to dispose of land-clearing or yard waste will be charged $80 per ton.

Free yard waste disposal was adopted by the CSRD in early 2018. According to the regional district this helped reduce open burning and illegal dumping of the yard waste.

Read More: Okanagan College creates cookbook during COVID to support students

Read More: Front-line workers named Canada’s Newsmaker of the Year by editors

Since disposal became free, the regional district has noted an increase in large loads of land-clearing waste being brought in using heavy equipment by individuals and businesses.

According to the CSRD, this is creating problems because the large loads are taking up space in the transfer stations and the waste cannot be processed properly due to the amount of stumps, rocks and soil in the loads.

In response, the CSRD is reducing the current tipping fee for land-clearing waste from $160 to $80 per ton. This is to simplify load assessments for landfill workers.

In addition to the rate change, loads of yard waste from tandem-axle vehicles will no longer be accepted at CSRD transfer stations. Drivers of large vehicles will have to go to a landfill to dump their loads.


jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

garbage

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
RCMP won’t send additional resources to Big White, despite requests
Next story
Entire Penticton block listed for sale at $3.15 million

Just Posted

Social activity in homes and accommodation at Big White Ski Resort has resulted in the transmission of COVID-19. (Contributed)
UPDATE: 1 death, 91 new COVID-19 cases in Interior Health; Big White group households lend to cluster

The death, a woman in her 90s, was not tied to any of the ongoing outbreaks in the region

The City of Salmon Arm is buying this communication tower in Kault Hill just north of city limits in Electoral Area C for $1 from Corus Entertainment/Global TV as Corus no longer needs it, but it is used for the operation of the city’s water and sewer infrastructure. (City of Salmon Arm image)
Salmon Arm takes over television rebroadcast tower but not for entertainment

City new owner of Kault Hill tower in order to use for water and sewer operations

Small loads of residential yard waste will remain free at all CSRD landfills and transfer stations. (Pixabay photo)
Large trucks full of yard waste will be charged at CSRD landfills

Small loads of yard waste can still be dumped for free

Karen Oliver, a local artist, is selling off several of her original paintings including “bad hair day” to benefit the Red Barn Arts Centre. (Submitted)
Sale of local artist’s paintings to benefit Sicamous’ Red Barn

A painting will be up for sale each day until Christmas Eve

What We Cooked features recipes submitted by staff, students and community members from Okanagan College’s campuses. (Okanagan College)
Okanagan College creates cookbook during COVID to support students

The cookbook features recipes of what the school’s library staff cooked during the pandemic

A health care employee receives one of the first COVID-19 injections in B.C.’s Lower Mainland, Dec. 15, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C. records 640 new COVID-19 cases, 24 deaths Wednesday

Hospitalized patient total holds steady at 362, 91 in ICU

Ardith (Walpetko We’dalx) Walkem is the firest Indigenous woman to be appointed a BC Supreme Court Justice, an announcement made in December 2020. (Cedar & Sage Law Corporation photo - cedarandsagelaw.com)
Ardith Walkem the first Indigenous woman named a Justice on the BC Supreme Court

‘We celebrate with Ardith this tremendous achievement’ – UBCIC Grand Chief Stewart Phillip

WEB ONLY (Myriams-Fotos/Pixabay photo)
A Guide to Giving: Ways to support Salmon Arm non-profit groups at this time of giving

The Observer’s annual guide lists the needs of non-profit organizations

The new case total at McKinney Place is now 57 as of Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020. (File photo)
One in hospital, one dead and several sick from COVID at Oliver home

The reason for the rapid spread is four people share a room at McKinney Place

(Tyler Olsen/Abbotsford News)
Williams Lake First Nation Chief supports Canucks amid cultural appropriation controversy

“That’s my team. That’s who I cheer for, and I’ve always taken great pride in that logo.”

The Pat Duke Arena change room renovation and expansion project is now complete, the Regional District of North Okanagan announced Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020. (Angie Clowry photo)
Four years after Hockeyville, Lumby’s Pat Duke arena upgrades completed

Village was crowned Kraft Hockeyville in 2016; virtual tour will take place Thursday

12-year-old Averi is currently in BC Children’s Hospital waiting for treatment for her aplastic anemia. (Vanessa Micku - GoFundMe)
Okanagan girl’s family asking for support after rare condition diagnosis

Averi Morey and her parents are in Vancouver waiting for a treatment plan

(Photos courtesy of Make-A-Wish Foundation B.C. & Yukon)
Black Press Media x BraveFace: Help Make-A-Wish change the lives of critically-ill children

Join us on Dec. 18 for a virtual day of granting wishes, one mask purchase at a time

RCMP pictured at a motor vehicle incident during snowy conditions. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)
Kelowna RCMP changes approach to Big White policing amid COVID-19 concerns

Previously, the RCMP did not have an officer stationed on the mountain permanently

Most Read