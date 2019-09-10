Larger private docks supported for Shuswap lakes

The CSRD has increased the allowable dock size on a number of populated lakes in the area. (File photo)

Following significant public response, the Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) will be increasing the maximum dock size allowed on a number of populated lakes in the region.

The lakes affected by the bylaw change are: Humamilt Lake, Hunakwa Lake, Little White Lake, Shuswap Lake, White Lake and portions of Adams and Mara Lakes.

Previously, the maximum size for docks at both single-family homes and parks was 24 m², not including the walkway out to it which is limited in width but not in length. At houses, the dock size has been increased to 33.45 m², at parks it can now be 40 m².

Extensive public consultation preceded the adoption of the new dock size bylaw with more than 300 people filling out surveys and others attending a public hearing. A sample of the average dock size in the area was also done.

The CSRD’s Lakes Zoning Bylaw regulates dock sizes. Development permits are required for the installation of docks in Electoral Areas C and F. According to the CSRD, development permits for dock installations are expected to become a requirement in Electoral Area E, the rural area surrounding Sicamous in 2020.

Residents with questions about the installation and use of docks on the affected lakes can call 250-833-5904 or email plan@csrd.bc.ca.

