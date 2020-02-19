(File)

Largest aircraft to operate at YLW begins service to Toronto this summer

The Boeing 767-300ER will increase seat availability for flights to Toronto by 40 per cent

Just in time for the summer season, Air Canada’s non-stop daily flight from Kelowna to Toronto will see a 40 per cent increase in seats as the largest aircraft to ever operate at YLW begins service.

From July 1, 2020 until Sept. 7, 2020, the flight will operate on the Boeing 767-300ER. With a total of 282 seats, the 767-300 is the largest aircraft in Air Canada’s Rouge fleet and offers 258 economy class and 24 premium Rouge seats.

“We’re proud to welcome the Boeing 767 aircraft to YLW, as it means additional capacity to Toronto, the United States and more opportunities to connect to destinations across the globe,” said airport director Sam Samaddar.

“This additional capacity to Toronto is one example of how we are working to accommodate larger aircraft at YLW and provide residents with more non-stop flights.”

With both WestJet and Air Canada, YLW passengers will have two options for a daily non-stop flight to Toronto.

