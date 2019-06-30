The Rotary Centre for the Arts will host two showings of Late Company after a previous three, back in May, 2019. (contributed)

Late Company returns to the Okanagan at Rotary Centre for the Arts

There will be two showings

Late Company, a play directed by Brian Haigh, is coming to the Rotary Centre for the Arts in Kelowna on Thursday, July 4 and Friday, July 5.

The play is about two grieving parents invite their late son’s bully and his parents over for dinner in hopes of finding peace and reconciliation following their son’s suicide last year. But not everything goes as planned.

It examines responsibility, blame, hypocrisy, and homophobia. There’s a touch of Greek Drama in the way it interrogates ideas of justice, forgiveness and revenge.

The play, written by Jordan Tannahill was presented in Kelowna earlier in the year for a three day showing.

Each show begins at 7:30 pm and tickets are $25.

