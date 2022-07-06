Late night assault of teen in Shannon Lake,West Kelowna

West Kelowna RCMP were called to Shannon Lake after a teen was assaulted shortly after 1 a.m. on July 5.

Reports describe the suspects of the assault as two males, with beards. The two suspects allegedly the scene in a white Dodge Ram.

West Kelowna RCMP investigators are looking to speak with potential witnesses to the assault. The occupants of a red hatchback car which was in the area at the time of the incident are asked to come forward with information about the attack.

The victim was taken to a medical facility by emergency services. The nature of their injuries is unknown.

The investigation is ongoing and the West Kelowna RCMP ask if anyone has information which would assist the investigation, to contact the West Kelowna RCMP at 250-768-2880. To remain anonymous please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net

