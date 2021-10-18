Latest homicide in Penticton appears to be targeted: RCMP

Two recent murders in Penticton not connected, says Penticton police chief

The body of 21-year old Clayton Robert Dyer of Penticton was found on Green Mountain Road on Oct. 13, 2021. (RCMP handout)

The killing of Penticton resident Clayton Robert Dyer appears to be targeted, according to RCMP.

“Based on the initial investigation, we do not believe this to have been a random act,” said Staff Sgt. Janelle Shoihet of the Southeast District Major Crime Unit.

“The investigation is still in its infancy and investigators are still seeking public assistance.”

The body of 21-year-old Dyer was discovered on Green Mountain Road on Penticton Indian Band land around 4:48 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct 13.

Evidence at the scene suggested the death was suspicious, said police.

The Southeast District Major Crime Unit took command of the investigation and is working with the Penticton Indian Band and B.C. Coroner’s Service.

This is the second homicide in less than two months in Penticton.

But Penticton RCMP Supt. Brian Hunter said the two killings are not connected.

Taig Savage was found critically injured on the track behind Pen Hi before 6 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 5. He was confirmed deceased at hospital.

Savage was seen earlier in the night in the area of the 100-block of Eckhart Avenue on foot wearing a hooded sweatshirt and grey pants.

Since police released Savage’s identity to the public on Sept. 13, there have been no new updates to the case.

“Our team is working diligently on the matter and the investigation is progressing well,” said Hunter on Monday.

Anyone with information about either cases is asked to call the Southeast District Major Crime Section information line at: 1-877-987-8477.

