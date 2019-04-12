Latest search ends for missing Merritt cowboy

RCMP say they are done searching for Ben Tyner at this time

After three days of looking across the Merritt region for a missing cowboy who disappeared in January, RCMP have concluded their latest search efforts.

Sgt. Janelle Shoihet said officers were looking for Ben Tyner this week, but paused the search Friday.

“At this point there is nothing new to report, unfortunately Tyner has not be located,” she said. “ Investigators will now work to determine next steps.”

Search resumes for Merritt cowboy missing since January

Tyner was reported missing on Jan. 28, two days after he was last seen, after his riderless horse was found on a logging road off Highway 97 near Winnie Flats in Merritt.

The search for Tyner, who was originally from Wyoming and had been working as a manager at Nicola Ranch before he disappeared, used RCMP air units, police dogs, tactical teams and the dive team.

This wasn’t the first time the search for the missing cowboy was suspened. At the start of February police stopped the search due to extreme cold and snow.

His family, from Wyoming, had been in Merritt at the time to assist with the search but returned home without answers.

Disappearance of Merritt cowboy now deemed suspicious

RCMP declared Tyner’s disappearance suspicious in March; although police did not disclose why they thought it might be criminal in nature.

