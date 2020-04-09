Law enforcement will patrol shuttered campgrounds in Cascades this weekend

Patrols will enforce provincial order requiring all such facilities remain closed during COVID-19

Law enforcement will patrol campgrounds this weekend to enforce a provincial order requiring all such facilities remain closed during the COVID-19 crisis.

In the Merritt-Princeton area alone there are about six BC Parks and more than 150 Recreation Sites, under the umbrella of B.C.’s Recreation Sites and Trails Branch.

“Sites will be patrolled by the Conservation Officer Service, Natural Resource Officers and RCMP,” said Tim Bennett, district officer for the Ministry of Forests, Lands and Natural Resources Operations.

“In short, all recreation sites with camping opportunities are closed. This includes access through the sites, use of facilitates like pit toilets and day use, and picnicking.”

The order is “supporting provincial and national health officers’ efforts to discourage non-essential travel,” said Bennett.

All trails administered by the sites and trails branch in the Princeton and Merritt area remain open.

