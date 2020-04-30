Lake Country man was riding a 46 lawn tractor when he was stopped by the RCMP on April 27, 2020. (Contributed)

Lawn tractor impounded after Lake Country man ticketed for driving impaired: RCMP

Lake Country RCMP handed the man a 90-day driving suspension

An Okanagan man has been handed a 90-day driving suspension after allegedly drunkenly driving a lawn tractor down a residential street.

RCMP responded to a report of a man driving a lawn tractor down a Lake Country street on April 27 at about 11 a.m.

Police located the man, an area resident, who was driving toward his home on a ‘46 lawn tractor, having just come from a nearby liquor store. The man exhibited signs of impairment and refused to provide a breath sample.

The man was served with a 90-day driving prohibition and the lawn tractor was impounded. Police also handed the man tickets for no insurance and no drivers license.

The Lake Country RCMP are reminding the public that impaired driving is illegal no matter what type of motorized vehicle is being driven.

BC RCMP Traffic Services would like to remind the public that COVID-19 is not an excuse to disregard the law. People are asked to drive sober, obey speed limits, wear your seatbelt and drive distraction-free.

