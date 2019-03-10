R. Kelly walks out of Cook County Jail with his defense attorney, Steve Greenberg, after posting $100,000 bail, Monday, Feb. 25, 2019 in Chicago. The R&B singer has entered a not guilty plea to all 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse. (Ashlee Rezin/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

Lawyer: R. Kelly denies being on tape with girls

Singer faces 10 counts in Chicago of aggravated sexual abuse in connection to three girls and one woman

An attorney representing R. Kelly says the R&B artist denies being on yet another videotape that allegedly appears to show him sexually abusing young girls.

Steve Greenberg tells The Associated Press on Sunday that he hasn’t seen the videotape that attorney Gloria Allred said one of her clients turned over to law enforcement.

Allred’s client, Gary Dennis, told reporters Sunday in New York that he doesn’t know Kelly and doesn’t know where the tape came from. Dennis said he came across it while cleaning out a collection he had for years.

Greenberg said the larger question is “what are these people doing possessing what they obviously believe is child pornography in their VHS collection and what the authorities are going to do.”

Greenberg also said that it’s “now just open season” on the singer who faces 10 counts in Chicago of aggravated sexual abuse in connection to three girls and one woman. Kelly has denied any wrongdoing and pleaded not guilty after being charged last month.

READ MORE: R. Kelly: ‘We’re going to straighten all this stuff out’

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Mother, young daughter from Edmonton killed in Ethiopian plane crash
Next story
18 Canadians among 157 people killed in Ethiopian Airlines plane crash

Just Posted

It’s not too late to see the Northern Lights Chamber Choir

The choir has one more Salmon Arm performance at 2:30 p.m. on March 10.

Sicamous students win big at skills competition

Young minds worked on gravity car and spaghetti bridge designs, others entered a welding competition

Golden retriever stolen from back yard in Kelowna

The dog was lured from the backyard in the Pandosy area

Okanagan-Shuswap Weather: Clear skies expected for first day of daylight savings time

Snow may return tomorrow, but the whole region will enjoy some sun today

South Okanagan athletes bring home medals from Canada Winter Games

Athletes set a new record for Team BC in gold medals at the Canada Winter Games

REPLAY: The best videos from across B.C. this week

In case you missed it, here’s a look at the replay-worth highlights from this week in the province

Mother, young daughter from Edmonton killed in Ethiopian plane crash

He was one of 18 Canadians killed when an Ethiopian Airlines plane went down shortly after takeoff

Rockets fall to Kamloops Blazers

The Kamloops Blazers defeated the Rockets 2-1 Saturday night

Warriors look to end series with Wenatchee Wild

West Kelowna Warriors hope to end the series at game 6 Sunday night

Kelowna chefs compete for title of champion

The main event for Battle at the Brewery will feature Chris Braun and James Holmes

Barney Bentall and the Legendary Hearts to perform at Penticton Peach Festival

The group is re-uniting for a special headliner performance at the Penticton Peach Festival

Volunteers needed to help seniors become cyber savvy

Are you interested in helping a senior in our community? Are you… Continue reading

UPDATE: RCMP confirm man in his 30s shot dead in Chilliwack

RCMP have area surrounding downtown shooting scene blocked off, tent set up

B.C. VIEWS: Get up earlier, Americans control your clock too

B.C. must wait for Trump to decide on Daylight Saving Time

Most Read