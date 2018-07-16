Interior Health’s blood lab at the top of Tank Hill remains open, but repairs to a leak in the building’s roof have resulted in the suspension of adult daycare and community bathing services this week. (File photo)

Leaky roof leads to partial closure of Interior Health building

Salmon Arm lab is open but adult day care and bathing services are closed this week

  • Jul. 16, 2018 9:00 p.m.
  • News

The lab is open but Interior Health’s adult day program and bathing services are not availabile this week.

Roof repairs have forced an unexpected closure of part of the Interior Health Shuswap Home & Community Care building at 2770 10th Ave. NE.

The repairs were ordered by the landlord after a water leak in the roof two weeks ago, states a news release from IH. The work was initially expected to cause minimal disruption.

However, an inspection by the roof repair company indicated the section of the building where the adult day program and community bathing services are located should be empty while at least the initial work is complete.

Laboratory services in the building at the top of Tank Hill are not affected by the repairs and remain open.

Related: Interior Health CEO to retire in October

Clients who normally receive baths at the site have been contacted and will be offered bathing services in their homes by community health workers until further notice.

The Adult Day Program is cancelled for this week (July 16 to 20). Clients and families are being contacted by IH staff. IH will work with program clients and families to provide alternate supports wherever possible.

Some employees who work in 10th Avenue offices have been relocated to other IH buildings until further notice.

Clients or families who have questions about services may call 250-832-6643.

Interior Health says it regrets this unexpected change to normal services and will update the community when additional information about the repairs is available.

@SalmonArm
barbbrouwer@saobserver.net
