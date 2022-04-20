(Dudley Coulter/Submitted)

Learn your CBDs and THCs at Kelowna cannabis summit

Summit runs April 20-22 at Eldorado Resort

Okanagan cannabis enthusiasts, unite: this 4/20 is extra special.

The B.C. Cannabis Summit kicked off on Wednesday at Eldorado Resort, bringing together industry experts, vendors, and the public to talk all things green. It is hosted by The Association for Canadian Cannabis Retailers (ACCRES) and BC Craft Farmers Co-op (BCCFC).

Says ACCRES Executive Director Jaclynn Pehota: “What better place to host an important Canadian cannabis summit and celebrate 4/20 than B.C.?

“In addition to marking three years of cannabis legalization, the Summit is a significant coming-out celebration for B.C.’s legendary network of cannabis experts. We are ready to present solutions to decision-makers at all levels of government that can create thousands of B.C. jobs over the next five years.”

Some event highlights will include Indigenous government and women’s leadership panels, Keynote remarks from Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran and former Westbank First Nation Chief Roxanne Lindley, and B.C. Member of Parliament discussions on Canada’s Cannabis Act.

B.C. Craft Farmers Co-op President Tara Kirkpatrick said that events like the summit help neutralize the institutional stigma that often still remains around cannabis use.

“The BC Cannabis Summit will demonstrate that our province’s craft farmers, processors and independent retailers are job creators, small businesses, innovators and engines of sustainable economic growth that can support Canada’s post-pandemic recovery.

“We need to normalize cannabis production as a positive agriculture activity.”

READ MORE: Kelowna man cycling across B.C. for mental health charity

READ MORE: Kelowna International Airport looks back on 75 years

@JakeC_16
Jake.courtepatte@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

cannabisKelowna

Previous story
Two-lot subdivision in Salmon Arm raises questions about storm main costs
Next story
B.C. groups want to restrict noisy boats as Transport Canada looks at options

Just Posted

Interior Health workers have been notified of a potential strike (Submitted)
Essential service planning taking place in Interior Health in case of strike

The applicant for a two-lot subdivision asked Salmon Arm’s April 19 development and planning meeting to consider how much the applicant should contribute to city servicing on the streets bordering the property at 2580 21st St. NE. (City of Salmon Arm image)
Two-lot subdivision in Salmon Arm raises questions about storm main costs

The Sicamous RV and Cabin Resort, formerly the KOA, is scheduled to reopen on May 1. (Pinnacle Lifestyles photo)
Former Sicamous KOA reopening in May as a Pinnacle Lifestyles resort

The historic Mariupol Theatre is in ruins following a Russian bombing on March 16. The theatre was reportedly being used as an air-raid shelter at the time and it was estimated 300 people were killed in the attack. (Contributed)
Feeling of helplessness: Salmon Arm resident trying to stay connected with family in war-torn Ukraine