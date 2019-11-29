One of the cats found in the cold in the South Okanagan - (Photo courtesy of BC SPCA)

Three of five cats freeze to death after being left in wire crate in South Okanagan

The BC SPCA is reminding pet owners to keep their animals safe inside this winter

The BC SPCA and the RCMP are investigating an animal crutely case in the South Okanagan following the death of three cats.

RCMP said they recently received a complaint about five cats stuck in a wire crate in the back of an open pickup truck.

Upon investigation, protection officers found one of the cats already dead and four others living in their own feces and urine.

READ MORE: BCSPCA seizes 46 dogs from B.C. Interior property

Tragically, two of the four cats found alive died while being transferred to the South Okanagan/Similkameen BC SPCA branch.

While one of the remaining cats is healthy, the second survivor named Raffi will need around $1,580 in medical costs to fix his teeth and to receive treatment for skin irritation caused by the poor living conditions.

BC SPCA stakeholder relations officer Eileen Drever said the incident should remind pet owners to keep their animals safe in the colder months.

“This time of year we see a sharp increase in the number of calls about domestic and farm animals who are distress in outdoor situations,” said Drever.

”One of the most common situations we encounter is dogs who are tethered outdoors in sub-zero temperatures.”

Drever said if animals must be kept outside, their shelter should be located off the ground and insulated from the cold.

To help Raffi please click here.

For more information on pets and cold weather safety, you can visit the BC SPCA website.

@connortrembley
connor.trembley@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Environmental group takes climate strike to Kelowna City Hall

Just Posted

Council balks but approves deal for Downtown Salmon Arm

Small minority of downtown businesses objects to seven-year bylaw with levy increases

‘They treated me like a queen’: Malakwa woman still baking away on U.S. show

Janet Letendre was almost sent home last episode

Shuswap youth curling team aims for BC Winter Games

U16 team seeing success, having won recent bonspiels

Shuswap schools receive nearly $8,000 in donations for ski equipment

Funding provided by SASCU, Shuswap Community Foundation and Pirate Loppet

Envirogreen to assess what led to Princeton explosion

Incident at soil reclamation operation occurred on evening of Nov. 27

Environmental group takes climate strike to Kelowna City Hall

Friday’s activists demanded a climate emergency declaration

B.C. Conservative MP Ed Fast declines critic role, cites Scheer’s leadership

Longtime local MP said Conservative leader was entitled to team that ‘fully supports his leadership’

Frigid cold can’t stop 3 Vernon climate change protesters

Bundled in snow gear, three 12 year olds demonstrated outside City Hall

Worker suffers foot injury at Westside business

RCMP and WorkSafe called to investigate

Three of five cats freeze to death after being left in wire crate in South Okanagan

The BC SPCA is reminding pet owners to keep their animals safe inside this winter

BC Silver Alert co-founder calls 2019 a tragic year for seniors with dementia

Chilliwack hit especially hard with two older people found deceased since August

B.C. family wins bid to add sperm donor’s name to children’s birth certificate

A close friend and sperm donor to a Vancouver couple was supposed to be one of three parents on documents

Campaign close to North Okanagan woman’s heart

Two more strings lit at Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation’s Light a Bulb campaign

Vernon RCMP save home from fire

Fire in Lavington attic believed to have originated in chimney of wood-burning stove

Most Read