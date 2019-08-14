Legion donates $10,000 to Shuswap Hospital Foundation

The funds come from generous contributions to the legion’s 2018 poppy campaign which raised $45,000.

The Salmon Arm branch of the Royal Canadian Legion drew from the money donated to its poppy campaign in 2018 to help out Shuswap Lake General Hospital.

As the organization was being thanked for previous donations with a bronze salmon to be hung up on the hospital’s recognition wall, the legion came through with another $10,000 donation.

Read More: Legion donates $10,000 to hospital foundation

Read More: Salmon Arm police might have items that belong to you

Legion president Matthew Fowler said the 2018 poppy campaign was very successful with $45,000 raised. While the poppy campaign funds are traditionally reserved for veterans’ care, Fowler said they sometimes go to other organizations, particularly those which benefit veterans and seniors; this makes the hospital foundation an obvious choice.

He added that the legion recently earmarked $10,000 to assist local cadets and scouts.

Fowler thanked the community for its generosity with the poppy campaign but also wanted to remind the community that the legion hall is open to everyone. You don’t need to have served in the armed forces to become a member or support the non-profit events such as dances which are put on.

Read More: Grand opening held for new Shuswap Memorial Cemetery

Read More: Campers warned of aggressive bear activity near Marble Point Campground

@SalmonArm

jim.elliot@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter