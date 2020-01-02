Lengthy power outage turns Silver Creek Community Hall into warming centre

Shuswap Emergency Program steps in to provide respite for residents whose power is out

Silver Creek Community Hall has been turned into a warming centre today, Jan. 2, from 4 to 8 p.m. (Photo contributed)

The Shuswap Emergency Program is stepping in to help residents of Silver Creek.

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District reports that because many residents of the Salmon Valley Area have been without power since the storm on Dec. 31, the Shuswap Emergency Program (SEP) is opening a temporary warming centre at the Silver Creek Community Hall.

The hall is located at 3048 Hornsberger Rd., near Silver Creek Elementary and the Silver Creek Store.

The centre will be open this afternoon and evening, Jan. 2, from 4 to 8 pm to allow residents a chance to gather and warm up for a few hours. There will be hot coffee and tea available, as well as some bottled water.

Residents can also bring food with them to be warmed up in the kitchen at the hall. Games or other activities for both adults and children are welcome.

BC Hydro is reporting a large area of the Salmon Valley is currently being worked on by crews. However, there is no estimate on when power will be restored.

SEP and the CSRD are aware there are other parts of the region which continue to be without power, states a news release from the CSRD.

“Should the need for additional warming centres be identified, SEP will be responding as quickly as possible to open additional temporary centres.”

If you are in need of this type of assistance, you can contact the SEP at the after-hours emergency line at 1-877-996-3344 or 250-832-2424.

Assistance can also be obtained by contacting your area’s Neighbourhood Emergency Program coordinator or by messaging through the Shuswap Emergency Program’s Facebook page.



