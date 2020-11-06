A new UBC study published in the Emergency Medicine Journal on Oct. 29, 2020 found fewer children are visiting ER departments at B.C. hospitals. (Children’s Hospital/Facebook)

A new UBC study published in the Emergency Medicine Journal on Oct. 29, 2020 found fewer children are visiting ER departments at B.C. hospitals. (Children’s Hospital/Facebook)

Fewer children visiting emergency rooms in B.C. during pandemic: UBC study

The research is published in the Emergency Medicine Journal

The number of families with children who accessed emergency departments across British Columbia during the “peak” of the pandemic declined from the same period last year, according to a recent University of British Columbia study.

The findings published in the Emergency Medicine Journal suggest that many families may have avoided visiting emergency departments for “minor illnesses during the peak of the pandemic from March 17 to April 30.”

READ MORE: Flu shot demand up and getting more supply won’t be easy, feds say

Looking at 18 emergency departments in Metro Vancouver, the research found a 70 per cent decline in visits to B.C. emergency departments at general hospitals, and a 57 per cent decline in visits to the emergency department at BC Children’s Hospital from March 17 to April 20, compared to the same time period last year.

“There are many reasons why families may have avoided visiting emergency departments, ranging from concerns over contracting the virus while in hospital to a desire to avoid overburdening the healthcare system,” said the study’s lead author Dr. Ran Goldman, professor in the UBC faculty of medicine’s department of pediatrics.

Overall, the study found the number of children arriving to emergency departments declined by nearly 67 per cent compared to the previous year.

However, while the overall number of admissions were less than the previous year, the research indicates the admission rate actually increased from four to seven per cent.

“This suggests that, among children who presented to the emergency department, the proportion of serious illness was higher and minor illness lower, compared with the previous year,” according to the study.

The study found the largest decline (more than 70 per cent) was seen in visits with symptoms related to fever and gastrointestinal issues among children, followed by orthopaedic concerns (a 69 per cent decline) and respiratory symptoms (a 56 per cent decline).

READ MORE: Canada updates COVID-19 guidelines to include airborne transmission, following U.S., WHO

Although the study focuses on emergency departments in the province, researchers found similar trends reported in Italy, England and Spain.

“It is possible that physical distancing and the closure of schools reduced the spread of other viral illnesses, resulting in the decrease in emergency department visits,” Goldman said.

The lead author says the study highlights “the importance of ensuring the community is aware that hospitals are safe to visit in an emergency situation during the pandemic.”

@JotiGrewal_
joti.grewal@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusHospitalsresearchUBC

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Vandals damage Field of Crosses in Kelowna
Next story
United Way moves 70th anniversary celebration online

Just Posted

(United Way Southern Interior BC)
United Way moves 70th anniversary celebration online

United Way Southern Interior BC is launching an online fundraising campaign to celebrate

Salmon Arm Law Courts. (File photo)
Enderby man accused of armed robbery of Salmon Arm liquor store ordered to stand trial

Incident on Jan. 1, 2020 to be moved to BC Supreme Court in Kamloops

Scouter Aaron Timmers and Salmon Arm Cub Scouts paddle their way through the downtown in the 2018 Salmon Arm Fair parade. (File photo)
Shuswap man remembered as loving father, inspiration to youth

Fundraiser launched in support of wife, children of Aaron Timmers

Plane.
Morning Start: More than 95 percent of passengers involved in plane crashes survive

Your morning start for Friday, Nov. 6, 2020

Larch Place is the first building to be built in the BC Housing, Canadian Mental Health Association housing project at the corner of Third Street SW and Fifth Avenue SW. This view is from the Shuswap Street side where it sits behind the Graystone East building. (File photo)
Online info session coming up for Salmon Arm’s new affordable housing units

How to apply and who is eligible to be explained, session to be recorded for those without internet

A woman wears a mask to protect herself against COVID-19 as he walks past trees turning colour in Vancouver, B.C., Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. breaks records with 425 new COVID-19 cases; test positivity rate of 3.8%

Nearly 3,400 active cases in B.C. currently

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

The Field of Crosses in Kelowna’s City Park have been vandalized. Police are seeking information. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News file)
Vandals damage Field of Crosses in Kelowna

“This is so disrespectful to the memory of those who have fallen,” states Crime Stoppers

Vernon teen, Joyce, was diagnosed with Ewing sarcoma in July 2020. A GoFundMe campaign was started to support her and her family in late October. (GoFundMe)
Vernon teen battles cancer in Vancouver

GoFundMe campaign started for 17-year-old fighting Ewing’s sarcoma

Mike Forster (left) and Kristyn Trickey (right) spend multiple nights a week supplying people experiencing homelessness in Penticton with food, clothing, blankets and other essential items. (Jesse Day - Western News)
Keeping the cold off: Penticton’s saviours to those experiencing homelessness

‘We can at least make that person a little warmer, a little more comfortable, a little less hungry’

(Kelowna RCMP)
Fluke find reunites dog tags of late Kelowna veteran with family

Family doesn’t know how the tags were lost, but delighted to have them back

A new UBC study published in the Emergency Medicine Journal on Oct. 29, 2020 found fewer children are visiting ER departments at B.C. hospitals. (Children’s Hospital/Facebook)
Fewer children visiting emergency rooms in B.C. during pandemic: UBC study

The research is published in the Emergency Medicine Journal

Super Shopper Club is coming to Penticton. (Contributed)
‘Amazon of the Okanagan’ comes to South Okanagan

New by locals for locals online marketplace aims to support Okanagan businesses

Dr. Richard Stanwick, Island Health chief medical officer, speaks from the Victoria police headquarters on Nov. 5. (Nina Grossman/News Staff)
Victoria police seize fentanyl potent enough to kill more than half of Vancouver Island

Extreme concentrations a troublesome development in the ongoing opioid crisis: health officer

Most Read