Traffic was backed up for a few kilometres on Hwy. 97 past Falkland toward Westwold. DriveBC reported the highway has been partially re-opened. (Caitlin Clow - Vernon Morning Star)

Traffic was backed up for a few kilometres on Hwy. 97 past Falkland toward Westwold. DriveBC reported the highway has been partially re-opened. (Caitlin Clow - Vernon Morning Star)

Lesser sentence for woman in North Okanagan shootout

Woman pleas guilty to one charge; sentenced to 12-month probation

A woman involved in a shootout incident with police in the Westwold area last December pleaded guilty Wednesday and was sentenced on a lesser charge.

Jennifer Singleton, born in 1981, was initially facing 14 charges including attempted murder after the Dec. 3, 2019, incident that saw two suspects involved in a dynamic police incident that closed Highway 97 for more than six hours and locked down Westwold Elementary School.

On Dec. 8, 2020, Singleton pleaded guilty to one charge of being in a vehicle knowing a prohibited or restricted firearm was in the vehicle contrary to the Criminal Code.

Singleton was sentenced the same day in the Vernon Courts, communications counsel Dan McLaughlin said. She received a conditional discharge with 12 months probation and a 10-year firearm ban.

The other 13 charges were stayed by the Crown.

Around 19 shots fired were heard by nearby residents last December. Eyewitness Trevor Caldwell told the Morning Star he watched a vehicle drive into the farmer’s field behind a church after driving over a spike belt deployed by North Okanagan RCMP.

Then, Caldwell said he heard an estimated 19 shots fired.

“The male occupant left the car heading towards police and stopped about halfway and put his arms in the air and stayed in that position for 15 or 20 minutes before the police approached him,” Caldwell told Black Press Dec. 3, 2019.

That man was Darwyn Allen Curtis Sellars.

Sellars, who was 31 at the time of the incident, is set to return to court Jan. 18, 2021.

“He has indicated he intends to plead guilty at that time,” McLaughlin said.

READ MORE: Two charged with attempted murder in Westwold incident

READ MORE: Eyewitness hears 19 shots fired in Westwold police incident

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Oliver high school has a COVID-19 exposure
Next story
‘What if?’: RCMP ID persons of interest in fatal northern B.C. hit-and-run, no charges laid

Just Posted

Parkview Elementary music teacher Kris Koenig directs Mrs. Peel’s Grade 3/4 class through their part of a school-wide Christmas concert that will be compiled into a video and streamed to parents. (Jim Elliot/Eagle Valley News)
Video: Sicamous elementary school’s Christmas concert goes digital

Students’ songs are being recorded against a green screen and assembled into a complete play

Mitch Carefoot of Kelowna, close friend of Kyle Blanleil, does a handstand for Halle Krawczyk as part of their #handstandforhalle fundraising campaign to raise money to support the Krawczyk family of Salmon Arm because their daughter, 12-year-old Halle, must go to Pittsburgh for life-saving surgeries from a rare spinal cancer. (#handstandforhalle Facebook video)
Hockey community stands on its head to support Shuswap girl with cancer

#handstandforhalle asks people to do a handstand on video to draw supporters to gofundme campaign

Pictured with his son Decker, Kyle Blanleil of Kelowna came to Salmon Arm recently to meet Halle, Matt and Carolyn Krawczyk. Halle needs surgery for cancer, a rare form of chordoma. Sixteen years ago Blanleil was diagnosed with a type of chordoma and was told he had just five years to live, most of them in a wheelchair. He is raising funds for Halle. (Photo contributed)
Man who faced terminal prognosis offers hope to 12-year-old Salmon Arm girl

Kelowna man who defied doctors’ predictions regarding spinal cancer raises funds for Shuswap family

Interior Health has greatly increased the virtual availability of physicians through the pandemic. (Unsplash)
Virtual care has expanded significantly amid the pandemic in Interior Health

‘This crisis has forced us to change how we deliver health care more in 20 days than we had in 20 years’

A woman and her dog walk past a sign advertising face masks for sale amid the global coronavirus pandemic in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel
81 new COVID-19 infections in Interior Health

Sixteen people are in hospital, four of whom are in intensive care

A Coldstream woman was nearly involved in a head-on collision on Hwy. 6 as a pickup truck veers over the centre line towards her on Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020. She caught the entire incident on dashcam footage. (Leia Morris - photo)
WATCH: Near miss on Highway 6 near Vernon

Truck veers over centre line nearly missing a head-on collision

Salmon Arm homes with dazzling Christmas light displays are wanted for the inaugural Light Up the Night Christmas Light Contest. (Lachlan Labere - Salmon Arm Observer)
Festive contest encourages Salmon Arm to light up the night

Prizes to be won for homes with best Christmas displays

Erin Telley (nee Tranfield), originally from Oyama, B.C., is a scientist in Portugal, who was one of the first to collect an image of the novel coronavirus. (Contributed)
Okanagan scientist first to snap photo of COVID-19 in Portugal

‘Nowhere in the handbook of anything is: ‘how do you deal with a pandemic you don’t understand,’ she says

Traffic was backed up for a few kilometres on Hwy. 97 past Falkland toward Westwold. DriveBC reported the highway has been partially re-opened. (Caitlin Clow - Vernon Morning Star)
Lesser sentence for woman in North Okanagan shootout

Woman pleas guilty to one charge; sentenced to 12-month probation

RCMP released this photo of a vehicle of interest in their investigation into the hit and run death of 30-year-old Cameron Kerr, which occurred near Terrace, B.C. in the early hours of Nov. 18, 2018. The vehicle may belong to a person of interest who is from the Lower Mainland. (RCMP handout photo)
‘What if?’: RCMP ID persons of interest in fatal northern B.C. hit-and-run, no charges laid

Victim’s family hope persons of interest in Lower Mainland will come forward

South Okanagan Secondary School. (Facebook)
Oliver high school has a COVID-19 exposure

South Okanagan Secondary has the first case in SD53

Lake Country Municipal Hall (Photo courtesy District of Lake Country)
Okanagan residents urged to follow the rules

COVID-19 restrictions in place “inconvenient, but necessary”

Jobs Minister Ravi Kahlon speaks in the B.C. legislature, describing work underway to make a small business and tourism aid package less restrictive, Dec. 10, 2020. (Hansard TV)
B.C. tourism calls for ‘bridge’ relief to recover from COVID-19

Task force asks province for $95 million emergency fund

Lights are in place at Rotary Pier in Summerland. The lighting work is part of an initiative to light up the route of the Giants Head Grind. (Contributed)
Organizers lighting route of Giants Head Grind in Summerland

Lighting initiative to begin at Okanagan Lake this year

Most Read