editor@theprogress.com

Letter: North-Okanagan Shuswap politicians urged to make climate change top priority

Letter writer says citizens must hold local politicians accountable

  • Aug. 9, 2021 2:00 p.m.
  • News

There is a responsibility that comes with being a voter, with being a global citizen, with being someone with hope for the future.

I heard someone say recently how frequently hope is used in passive sentences, to convey a desire, with no call to action and no required action of oneself.

But there is no hope for the future without action, which should be very apparent to anyone living in the Okanagan amidst heatwaves and drought and intense forest fire smoke, not to mention the risk of wildfire itself.

We should all be holding elected officials accountable for the constant errors they are currently making in not prioritising the environment and mitigating climate change in every decision they make.

Read more: Shouting It Out Loud: Fight wildfires by fighting climate change

Read more: Climate change made B.C., Alberta heat wave 150 times more likely, study concludes

If MP Mel Arnold or MLA Greg Kyllo have a public speaking engagement, or indeed any public appearance, and they’re not talking about climate change, they should be ashamed, and anyone concerned about the future of their children and grandchildren should be making that clear. If they are not bringing these issues to the forefront of their own political parties’ agendas and campaigns then they are failing doubly.

We have a responsibility as citizens to make sure that public officials at all levels know that the environment should be the first priority, and that other ‘priorities’ to keep economies strong and development moving should be centred around the real and finite resources upon which our very lives depend.

Annelise Grube-Cavers,

Armstrong

BC politicsEnvironment

Previous story
Vancouver Island logging protesters report RCMP raids on 3 camps
Next story
B.C. shortening gap between 1st and 2nd COVID vaccine doses to 28 days

Just Posted

FILE - In this June 8, 2021, file photo, a car heads into the U.S. from Canada at the Peace Arch border crossing in Blaine, Wash. Canada is lifting its prohibition Monday, Aug. 9, on Americans crossing the border to shop, vacation or visit, but the United States is keeping similar restrictions in place for Canadians. The reopening Monday is part of a bumpy return to normalcy from COVID-19 travel bans. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)
Traffic cautious in B.C. as Canada reopens its border for vaccinated US visitors

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry. (B.C. Government photo)
Dr. Bonnie Henry, Adrian Dix to host COVID-19 townhall for Interior Health

An evacuation alert, prompted by the White Rock Lake wildfire, was issued by the Village of Chase on August 6 was rescinded Aug. 9. (Zachary Roman-Salmon Arm Observer)
White Rock Lake wildfire: Evacuation alerts rescinded for Chase, Spallumcheen

As Aug. 9, the White Rock Lake wildfire was estimated to be 55,700 hectares in size. (BC Wildfire Service photo)
Letter: North-Okanagan Shuswap politicians urged to make climate change top priority