Letter: Salmon Arm residents urge B.C. premier, prime minister to take action on climate crisis

More than 100 persons in Salmon Arm recently signed an Open Letter to Prime Minister Trudeau and another to B.C. Premier Horgan calling for urgent ambitious action on the climate crisis.

The letters pointed to the inconsistency of the federal and B.C. governments, who acknowledge the need to reduce greenhouse gas emissions while at the same time they continue to subsidize and promote expansion of the fossil fuel industry.

The April 4 Report of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) makes it clear: The only way forward is an immediate phase-out of fossil fuel consumption and production; there can be absolutely no new fossil fuel infrastructure or projects.

Read more: Heat warnings issued across B.C. as highs threaten to hit 40 C

Read more: Nohomin Creek wildfire ‘quiet’ despite heat

The letters noted that the window of opportunity to avert catastrophic climate change is rapidly closing, and called on the federal and B.C. governments to end subsidies to the fossil fuel industry, ban new fossil fuel development and begin phasing out fossil fuels.

People welcomed the opportunity to demand urgent ambitious action by the federal and B.C. governments. They are right to be concerned. The United Nations Secretary-General recently told ministers from 40 countries meeting to discuss the climate crisis that humanity is facing collective suicide. “We have a choice,” he said: “Collective action or collective suicide. It is in our hands.”

The letters were circulated for signatures by the Shuswap Climate Action Society and KAIROS Salmon Arm, and they have been sent to Prime Minister Trudeau and Premier Horgan, respectively, with a request for a reply.

Anne Morris

Climate crisis