Letter: Salmon Arm youth impress by paying it forward

A brief message to share my wonderful experience with a few young men from Salmon Arm.

Last Sunday, my wife Teresa and I stopped at Tim Hortons on 4th Street NE for a quick lunch before continuing our journey to Scotch Creek.

There were four boys ahead of me in the queue, two carrying basketballs, and they were chatting away. They all smiled when they saw me and I smiled back.

I ordered our lunch, and was told that these young men had paid for it.

I was shocked.

They looked to be between ages of 12-16 or so. We thanked them and had a brief conversation, and they were capable conversationalists and very polite. One of the boys comes from a family that owns a Vietnamese restaurant in town, the two taller boys will play B-ball for their high school this year.

Your town should be proud of these ambassadors of Salmon Arm. My wife and I were thoroughly impressed and will do our best to stop by again.

Ken Whitaker,

Sechelt BC

