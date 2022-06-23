Level of Shuswap Lake still heading upwards

Lake went up about 2.7 inches or 0.068 metres from June 22 to June 23, sunshine in forecast

As of June 23, 2022, the level of Shuswap Lake continued to rise. (File photo)

Shuswap Lake continued to rise on Thursday, June 23.

The level at 6 a.m. was 348.841 metres. That’s up 0.068 metres (2.7 inches or 6.8 centimetres) in the 24-hours since June 22 at 6 a.m.

The lake was at 348.773 m on Wednesday.

During the most recent flooding year, 2018, Shuswap Lake reached 349.141 m at its peak.

Based on BC River Forecast Centre modelling, the Columbia Shuswap Regional District has predicted the lake could peak during the June 25/26 weekend or into the following week. Predictions are dependent on such factors as snow melt, rainfall and the outflow of the South Thompson River, so can vary from day to day.

As of June 23, two parks in the Columbia Shuswap Regional District had been closed by high water.

They were Sandy Beach at 2475 Blind Bay Rd. in Blind Bay and the Scotch Creek Wharf Road Community Park at 1014 Wharf Rd. in Scotch Creek.

Assessments are ongoing.

Environment Canada is calling for mainly sunny weather in Salmon Arm for Friday, June 24 through Monday, June 27. The temperature highs increase each day from 24C on Friday to 30C by Monday. Rain resumes on June 28 and 29.

