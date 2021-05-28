Liberal MP William Amos has once again been caught unawares on web cam. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Patrick Doyle

Liberal MP William Amos has once again been caught unawares on web cam. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Patrick Doyle

Liberal MP ‘stepping aside’ after urinating while on camera during virtual House session

Liberal MP William Amos has once again been caught unawares on webcam

Liberal MP William Amos has once again been caught unawares on webcam.

“Last night, while attending House of Commons proceedings virtually, in a non-public setting, I urinated without realizing I was on camera,” the Quebec MP wrote in a statement posted to Twitter late Thursday night.

“I am deeply embarrassed by my actions and the distress they may have caused anybody who witnessed them,” wrote Amos. “While accidental and not visible to the public, this was completely unacceptable, and I apologize unreservedly.”

He added that he is temporarily stepping away from his role as parliamentary secretary to Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne and from his work as a member of the House of Commons veterans’ affairs committee so that he can get help.

“I will continue to represent my constituents and I’m grateful to be their voice in Parliament,” wrote Amos, who has represented the riding of Pontiac since 2015. “I am deeply appreciative for the support of my staff and the love of my family.”

Last month, Amos made headlines around the world after he appeared naked on an internal parliamentary feed of virtual question period, without his image being broadcast on the public feed.

Amos has said he was changing his clothes after a jog and did not realize his laptop camera was turned on.

Bloc Québécois MP Sebastien Lemire later apologized in the House of Commons for taking a screenshot of the moment, saying he had no idea how the photo quickly made its way to the media and ended up circulating online around the globe.

At a meeting earlier this month of the all-party board of internal economy — the governing body of the House — Liberal whip Mark Holland said Lemire should reveal where he sent the image and what his intent was.

That board was set to meet again earlier Thursday, but the meeting ended up being put off.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Parliament Hill

Previous story
Remains of 215 children found at former residential school in Kamloops
Next story
‘What the hell happened?’ Asks mother of missing B.C. woman Madison Scott

Just Posted

This bug trap and poster stands in the bushes near the Salmon Arm City Hall underground parking garage to alert residents to the brown marmorated stink bug – or anything that looks like it. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)
Agriculture ministry looks for special stink bugs in Salmon Arm and region

These stinkers are adorned with distinctive white bands on its antennae

(Pixabay photo)
Morning Start: Astronauts in space are exposed to the radiation equivalent of 150 to 6,000 chest x-rays

Your morning start for Friday, May 28, 2021

The Kamloops Indian Residential School, circa 1930. (Photograph COURTESY ARCHIVES DESCHÂTELETS-NDC, RICHELIEU/Kamloops This Week)
Remains of 215 children found at former residential school in Kamloops

Tk’emlups te Secwépemc First Nation reaching out to communities who had children attend

Staff at the Columbia Shuswap Regional District have noted a spike development this year. (File photo)
Development on an upswing within Columbia Shuswap Regional District

Regional district development services experiencing increased activity

A nurse administers a vaccine at the Coast Capri Hotel in Kelowna on April 27. The pop-up clinic was hosted by the First Nations Health Authority. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)
Interior Health records 68 new cases of COVID-19

Provincial health officials announced 378 new cases throughout B.C.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry talks about B.C.’s plan to restart the province during a news conference at the legislature in Victoria, Tuesday, May 25, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. aims for 2nd vaccine shot for all this summer, Dr. Bonnie Henry says

The rollout of second doses will be similar to the first dose, with those at the greatest risk at the top of the list

Dawn and Eldon Scott at their residence in Vanderhoof, B.C. (Aman Parhar/Omineca Express)
‘What the hell happened?’ Asks mother of missing B.C. woman Madison Scott

The 20-year-old had planned to spend the night camping with a friend 10 years ago, but her friend left during the night

Peach Fest 2021 is cancelled. The parade is a tradition at Peach Fest as seen here in 2019. (Brennan Phillips Western News file photo)
Penticton’s Peach Fest 2021 cancelled

Too many uncertainties in the restart plan to safely go ahead with August festival, said board

Liberal MP William Amos has once again been caught unawares on web cam. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Patrick Doyle
Liberal MP ‘stepping aside’ after urinating while on camera during virtual House session

Liberal MP William Amos has once again been caught unawares on webcam

Mark Heine with a painting from his Sirens series. Two pieces from the series will go to the moon later this year. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)
B.C. artist’s paintings bound for galactic gallery on the moon

Two of Mark Heine’s paintings will make the lunar leap aboard the Peregrine Lander in December

Salmon Arm RCMP called out to collisions over the weekend of April 17 and 18. (File photo)
Woman killed in single-vehicle rollover near Summerland

A driver discovered the vehicle crashed off Fish Lake Road early Thursday morning

In May 2019, Brennan Joel Metlewsky and Jordan Robert Kupser were charged with attempted murder, robbery and aggravated assault stemming from an incident that took place in Vernon in 2017. (Facebook photo)
Pair sentenced for 2017 stabbing in North Okanagan

Brennan Metlewsky and Jordan Kupser were sentenced to time served, put on 3-year probation

Firearms
Vernon fires back at fed’s gun control bill

Federal download of firearm ban onto municipalities debated

Penticton mayor John Vassilaki and Minister of Housing David Eby have been battling over the Victory Church shelter and BC Housing projects in the city. (File photos)
Penticton paramountcy sparks Vernon vote

Heavy hand of B.C. government over homeless

Most Read