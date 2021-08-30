Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau announces a fresh water action plan during the Canadian federal election in Granby, Que., on Monday, August 30, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau announces a fresh water action plan during the Canadian federal election in Granby, Que., on Monday, August 30, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Liberals, Conservatives take aim at opposing candidates as campaign hits third week

Partisan shots are starting to frame the third week of the federal campaign that wraps up on Sept. 20.

Liberals and Conservatives are trading barbs this morning on the campaign trail, each targeting criticism at some of their opponents’ candidates.

Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole’s party started the day by questioning tax arrears that Liberal candidate Steven Guilbeault disclosed in a parliamentary ethics filing.

Guilbeault, likewise, is using a series of posts on Twitter to highlight just over a dozen Conservative candidates who deny climate change.

The partisan shots are starting to frame the third week of the federal campaign that wraps up with election day on Sept. 20.

They also come one day after questions were raised about long-time Conservative MP Cheryl Gallant, who in pre-election correspondence to her constituents claimed the Liberals were in favour of a “climate lockdown.”

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau, speaking in Granby, Que., says O’Toole should be careful about slinging mud at Liberal candidates because of myriad issues with some Conservative candidates.

Trudeau began his day by outlining a plan to help restore Canada’s big lakes and river system. He will later head north to Nunavut with campaign stops planned in Iqaluit.

Trudeau was dogged over the weekend by obscenity-spewing protesters angry about his pandemic vaccination policies.

In Ottawa, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is promising to boost spending at the Canada Revenue Agency to help crackdown on “ultra-rich” tax dodgers.

He later is scheduled to fly to Ladysmith, B.C., for a meet-and-greet with supporters.

Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole, meanwhile, is sticking to the Greater Toronto Area. He begins the day at a dog sanctuary in King City, Ont., before heading to an event with supporters in nearby Markham.

READ MORE: O’Toole, Singh denounce aggressive protesters dogging Trudeau campaign

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Canada Election 2021

Previous story
Morning Start: Pineapple works as a natural meat tenderizer
Next story
Supply chain snafus hampering Canadian tech companies as COVID-19 continues

Just Posted

Doug Peng (left) and Ian Baillie, who also own Sicamous fixture G&G Kitchen and Tap, have been in business together for two years. The Narrows Smokehouse is their new restaurant on Main Street. It features meats cooked low and slow in a smoker they brought in from the southern U.S. (Zachary Roman/Eagle Valley News)
‘You can’t rush it’: Meats smoked low and slow at new restaurant in Sicamous

The bromelain enzyme in pineapples breaks down protein chains. (Pexels)
Morning Start: Pineapple works as a natural meat tenderizer

Smoke is visible from Desert Cove (Aug. 24) from a small-scale planned ignition by BC Wildfire Services wildland firefighters battling the White Rock Lake wildfire. (Terry Lawson - Facebook)
Planned burn targets 3,000 hectares in White Rock Lake wildfire

The BC Wildfire Service will try to conduct a 3,500-hectare-sized planned ignition above Westside Road from Irish Creek to the plateau; Six Mile Creek to the plateau; and the plateau to the fireguards on Monday, Aug. 30. (Sandra Detta-Eberle photo)
Update: Ground crews working to identify hotspots and hazards at White Rock Lake fire