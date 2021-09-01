Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau reveals his party’s election platform during the Canadian federal election in Toronto on Wednesday, September 1, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau reveals his party’s election platform during the Canadian federal election in Toronto on Wednesday, September 1, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Liberals highlight contrast with Conservatives on abortion, guns

O’Toole is outlining a plan to build key infrastructure, promising to end delays and get shovels in the ground

Justin Trudeau is aiming to distinguish the Liberals from Erin O’Toole’s Conservatives with a promise to enshrine abortion services in the Canada Health Act.

He is also pledging tougher measures to ban an array of firearms.

The pledges come in a Liberal re-election platform with $78 billion in new spending, more than three times the direct new revenues promised over the next five years.

O’Toole is outlining a plan to build key infrastructure, promising to end delays and get shovels in the ground for world-class public transit, roads and 5G telecom networks.

He accuses the Liberals of sitting on billions of unspent infrastructure dollars.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is campaigning in Quebec, where his party is hoping to boost its seat count following a dismal showing in the last federal election.

READ MORE: Tories target Trudeau on economy as new StatCan figures show recent contraction

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Canada Election 2021

Previous story
B.C. urged to conserve water as drought conditions persist through summer’s end
Next story
Highway 1 closed east of Golden

Just Posted

Tracey Kutschker, director/curator of the Salmon Arm Arts Centre, speaks at the Aug. 30 signing of a tripartite agreement to implement strategies in city’s cultural plan. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)
‘Such a big deal’: Three key Salmon Arm groups commit to making culture count

Two new fires were reported Aug. 30, 2021, near the north end of the White Rock Lake wildfire’s evacuation alert area. One already is deemed under control. (Black Press Media photo)
2 new fires sparked on White Rock Lake wildfire’s edge

Trees burnt by the White Rock Lake wildfire earlier this month are seen in Monte Lake, B.C., on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Police find man lost for several days in the White Rock Lake wildfire zone near Falkland

(Pixabay photo)
Morning Start: The world’s oldest man lived to 113 years old