Rona Ambrose, Women and Gender Equality and Rural Economic Development Minister Maryam Monsef and Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada David Lametti make their way to speak in the Foyer of the House of Commons in Ottawa, Tuesday February 4, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Liberals revive Rona Ambrose’s bill on sexual assault law training for judges

It would also change the Criminal Code to ensure judges are putting their reasons on the record

The Liberal government is introducing legislation to help ensure judges are trained in sexual assault law.

It would require all newly appointed provincial superior court judges to receive the training, including learning about rape myths and stereotypes.

The bill, if passed, would also require the Canadian Judicial Council to report on ongoing efforts to provide similar training to sitting judges.

It would also change the Criminal Code to ensure judges are putting their reasons on the record when they decide sexual assault cases.

READ MORE: Federal law on intoxication sex-assault defence unconstitutional: Ontario judge

The proposed legislation revives a private member’s bill originally put forward by Rona Ambrose when she was interim Conservative leader.

That bill had cross-partisan support, but after being stalled in the Senate, died when Parliament dissolved ahead of the federal election.

The Canadian Press

