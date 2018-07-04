Liberals slam NDP for price hikes at gas pumps

Nine cent per litre gas price hike overnight not a tax question but ‘a gouging question,’ Horgan says

The leader of the provincial Liberal Party is slamming NDP Premier John Horgan for rising prices at the gas pumps, but Horgan says he’s slamming the wrong guy.

“Gas prices went up nine cents overnight, that’s not a tax question, that’s a gouging question,” Horgan said Wednesday. “I’ve raised this with the federal government, we’ve certainly talked about it inside government here. When you see that type of an increase in the price of a litre of gasoline, it’s not about taxation. I know there are those that would like to make that the argument but clearly there’s not a connection between the commodity price of a barrel of oil and the price at the pumps.

“That tells me,” Horgan said, “we have two issues. We have a matter of supply, which we’ve talked about, the ability to refine more product rather than shipping raw materials offshore — that would help the consumers in Canada, that would be my preference, but we certainly need to look at why prices can go up nine cents overnight. That’s not taxation — that’s profits for companies.”

Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson said Wednesday that Horgan “should be reducing costs for drivers” but instead “is making British Columbians pay more.

“This tax grab is a slap in the face from John Horgan,” Wilkinson charged. “While British Columbians are struggling to get ahead, John Horgan hiked another tax without even having the courtesy to tell British Columbians about it. People deserve some help to make life a little more affordable and government should lower the gas tax and give folks a break from the pain at the pump.”

Previous story
Okanagan housing sales downward trend continues
Next story
Women rescued from Skaha Lake

Just Posted

Okanagan housing sales downward trend continues

Regional June sales 22 per cent below last year

Jazz group Ptriodactyl set out on second Shuswap tour

Salmon Arm-Vancouver hybrid group announce tour, album in the works

Gas jumps 10 cents across the Okanagan

Regular gas increased about 10 cents on Wednesday right across the Okanagan

Single-vehicle rollover west of Sicamous injures man

Accident on June 28 occured during clear weather on good road conditions

Heavy rain hits Salmon Arm for Canada Day

Children’s Festival and fireworks draw crowds despite wet weather

Skydivers pack the ‘skyvan’ at annual Vernon event

Skydivers flocked to Vernon last weekend to take part in the Great Canadian Freefall Festival.

UPDATED: B.C. Mountie left with broken arm after hit-and-run

RCMP are searching for a grey SUV

Skydivers pack the ‘skyvan’ at annual Vernon event

Skydivers flocked to Vernon last weekend to take part in the Great Canadian Freefall Festival.

Non-profits, schools get break on B.C. health payroll tax

Exemption for charities $1.5 million, three times for-profit businesses

B.C. man cycling across Canada

Dave Podmoroff raising money and awareness for men’s health and mental health issues.

BCHL sending 58 to NHL development camps

Vernon Vipers represented by quartet

Women rescued from Skaha Lake

Women carried out into lake by channel current

VIDEO: Develop a personal wildfire plan, B.C. fire chief says

72-hour evacuation kit recommended

Police begin to remove protesters hanging off Ironworkers bridge

Greenpeace Canada protesters have been block Kinder Morgan tankers for 34 hours

Most Read