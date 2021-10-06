On Oct. 6, 2021, the Columbia Shuswap Regional District announced household light bulbs can no longer be recycled in Salmon Arm. (Pixabay image)

Light bulb recycling no longer available in Salmon Arm

Closest places to recycle household light bulbs are Chase and Enderby

It’s lights out for light bulb recycling in the Shuswap.

On Oct. 6, the Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) announced there’s no longer a Product Care site in Salmon Arm that accepts household light bulbs for recycling.

According to the CSRD, Product Care is a non-profit organization responsible for providing recycling solutions for post-consumer products, including light bulbs.

The closest Product Care locations to Salmon Arm still collecting light bulbs are the Chase Home Hardware, and Central Hardware in Enderby.

The CSRD said it will update residents if and when a new Product Care depot is operational in the Shuswap.

On Oct. 6, 2021, the Columbia Shuswap Regional District announced household light bulbs can no longer be recycled in Salmon Arm. (Pixabay image)
Light bulb recycling no longer available in Salmon Arm

