Light marking Sicamous Narrows broken

The Canadian Coast Guard has issued a warning to anyone entering or exiting Shuswap Lake through the Sicamous Narrows.
One of the navigation lights which marks the safe access channel to the narrows is not functioning.
The light, which normally flashes green and sits atop one of two prominent green and white pillars near the mouth of the channel, is out until repairs can be made.
Boaters are asked to exercise caution when travelling through the are until the light is reactivated.
