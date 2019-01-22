A map provided with a Canadian Coast Guard safety notice alerting boaters that one of the lights marking the entrance into Shuswap Lake from the Sicamous Narrows has gone out and is awaiting repairs. (Jim Elliot/Eagle Valley News)

Light marking Sicamous Narrows broken

The flashing green light showing the safe route in and out of the narrows is awaiting repairs

The Canadian Coast Guard has issued a warning to anyone entering or exiting Shuswap Lake through the Sicamous Narrows.

One of the navigation lights which marks the safe access channel to the narrows is not functioning.

The light, which normally flashes green and sits atop one of two prominent green and white pillars near the mouth of the channel, is out until repairs can be made.

Boaters are asked to exercise caution when travelling through the are until the light is reactivated.

