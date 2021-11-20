‘Light up the Community’: District of Sicamous hosting Christmas light contest

A people’s choice award will be given to the Sicamous light display with the most online votes by Dec. 17, 2021. (File photo)

Do you have the best light show in Sicamous? Now’s the time to prove it.

On Nov. 19, the District of Sicamous announced it was hosting a “Light up the Community Contest” from Dec. 8 to 17.

Residents and businesses are invited to decorate with Christmas lights and holiday decorations and enter the contest by Dec. 3. People can enter online at sicamous.ca or in-person at the district office at 446 Main St.

All entries must include a photograph, as a people’s choice award will be decided by an online vote. The link to vote will be posted on Sicamous’ social media channels Dec. 8 and remain live until Dec. 17.

There will also be judges deciding winners and runner-ups in the categories of best residential lights and best commercial display.

