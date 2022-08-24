Fires in North Okanagan.

Lightning caused fires in the North Okanagan

At least three fires have sparked in the last 24 hours

Three new fires have sparked in the last 24 hours in the North Okanagan.

North east of Cherryville, the Specht Creek is .04 hectares in size and lightning caused.

To the east of the Specht Creek blaze is the North Fork FSR fire that is .09 hectares and also caused by lightning.

In an area between Mable Lake and Monashee Provincial Park, the Finlayson Creek blaze is .01 hectares and was reportedly sparked by lightning.

Lightning strikes are the cause behind the vast majority of wildfires actively burning in B.C. as of Wednesday. Of the 234 blazes, 188 are attributed to lightning. Another 14 are believed to be person-caused, while the start of the remaining 32 is unknown.

