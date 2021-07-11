New fire at Blind Creek between Oliver and Cawston on Sunday, July 11m 2021. (BC WIldfire)

Lightning causes new fire near Oliver

The Blind Creek fire between Oliver and Cawston is listed at 0.2 ha

A new fire has started in Oliver at Blind Creek on Sunday.

The BC Wildfire Services dashboard says the new fire was caused by lightning and is 0.2 hectares in size.

Local residents are taking to social media saying that helicopters are filling up their water buckets at Maden Lake.

It appears Blind Creek is between Mount Kobau and Cawston.

There have been 57 new fires in the last two days. Luckily, the fast-moving fire in Vernon has been brought under control and evacuation orders were rescinded on Saturday.

READ MORE: Fast-moving fire threatened homes in Vernon

READ MORE: No new growth in Princeton fire

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

 

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Taliban victories prompt fresh questions, soul searching for Canadian veterans
Next story
Pre-election spending limits on party ads don’t apply without fixed voting day

Just Posted

A wildfire at Bews Creek on Queest Mountain near Sicamous has caused the Columbia Shuswap Regional District to order an evacuation alert for a one-kilometre radius near the K3 Cat Skiing Lodge. (Black Press - file photo)<strong></strong>
Fire on Queest Mountain near Sicamous results in evacuation alert near ski lodge

CP cargo train rolls through Salmon Arm in 2015. CP reports that during the extreme heat of 2021, it has increased its inspections of tracks and other equipment. (File photo)
Trains through Salmon Arm not considered high risk for fires

The Peach City Beach Cruise in Penticton has featured many vintage and collectible vehicles, including this baby blue Corvette convertable. (Black Press file photo)
QUIZ: How much do you know about transportation

The approximate location of a wildfire spotted north of White Lake on July 10, 2021. (B.C. Wildfire Dashboard image)
Small wildfire reported north of White Lake in Shuswap region