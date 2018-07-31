Update: Rappel crew lands to attack Mount Bastion fire near Salmon Arm

Smoke rises over the southwest part of Mount Bastion. (Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer)

Smoke can be seen from the southwest side of the mountain

Update: 9 p.m. July, 31:

According to the BC Wildfire Service, a Rappattack crew was inserted by helicopter to begin attacking the Bastion Mountain fire at approximately 8:40 p.m. A heli-tanker will also provide support to the crew on Bastion until sundown. The rappel crew will fight the fire overnight.

The wildfire service’s current wildfires map currently has the Mount Bastion Fire measuring 0.01 hectares.

The lighting storm started at least 8 new fires in the Okanagan-Shuswap region. According to the wildfire service none of them are near structures or populated areas at this time.

Original story:

After a brief but intense burst of lightning strikes hit the Salmon Arm area, BC Forestry crews are responding to multiple fire reports. Crews have been alerted to a fire on Mount Bastion. Smoke can be seen rising from the southwest side of Bastion.

An aircraft was seen circling the column of smoke.

Reports indicate a helicopter tanker and one initial attack crew is en route to the Bastion Mountain fire.

More to come.

BC Wildfire service responding with one rappel crew and a helitanker in support. BCWS grounds helos at sunset.

rappel crew will be there overnight 3-4 people. Rappe; crew went in 10 minutes.

Can confirm at least 8 new starts, between Penask summit and Revelstoke. No fires are threatening structures. Salmon Arm Mara Lake and Sicamous

