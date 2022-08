The fires were started sometime Thursday afteroon

Two spot-sized fires have sparked in the hills above Okanagan Mountain Provincial Park.

Both blazes were caused by lightning and happened sometime Thursday afternoon.

One of the fires is about 4km northwest of Chute Lake.

BC Wildfire is aware of both blazes and is monitoring.

Environment Canada is calling for a risk of a thunderstorm this evening with winds gusting from 40 km/h up to 60 km/h.

B.C. Wildfires 2022bc wildfiresBreaking NewsOkanagan