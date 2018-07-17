Lightning sparks wildfires in Vernon

Tuesday night storm causes wildfire in BX and residential fire in East Hill

Two wildfires have been sparked near Vernon.

Firefighters are on scene actioning a blaze in the BX, believed to be in the Tilicum area.

The forest fire is on the east side of Vernon in the Silver Star area.

“We are asking the public to stay clear to ensure crews can safely access the area,” said BX-Swan Lake fire chief Bill Wacey.

BC Wildfire Service is on scene with the aid of BX-Swan Lake Fire Department.

Another fire was sparked in the East Hill.

“Lightning hit Sandpiper retirement complex bushes and went up in fire,” said neighbour Ryan Smith, who was tucking his kids in bed when he heard the commotion. “VFD (Vernon Fire Department) was quickly on site and put it out.”

The fires were sparked by Tuesday night’s lightning storm.

More details will be posted as they become available.

