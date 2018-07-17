Lightning strikes across B.C. Interior

Residents are being asked to go inside until last rumble of thunder

Environment Canada is calling for a severe thunderstorm watch for the Interior of B.C.

Strong winds, large hail and heavy rain are expected in the Bulkley Valley and South Peace Region.

In the Okanagan, there are reports of lightning which could cause potential wildfires as there is a heat warning in the region.

The BC Wildfire Service is currently responding to multiple reports of new wildfires in the Kamloops Fire Centre, including near Big White, south of Joe Rich, and in the Keremeos/Ashnola area.

Some slightly cooler weather is in store beginning Wednesday as an upper level trough moves into the Interior.

