A small wildfire was spotted in the Shuswap on July 25 in the vicinity of the Tillis Landing FSR (Forest Service Road), just southwest of Shuswap Lake Marine Park’s Tillis Beach site. Suspected cause is lightning. (BC Wildfire map)

Lightning suspected in wildfire near Shuswap Lake Marine Park site

Rapattack crew working southwest of Tillis Beach marine park site, fire estimated at 0.01 hectares

Five members of a Rapattack rappel crew were fighting a fire in the vicinity of a Shuswap Lake Marine Provincial Park site Tuesday morning.

BC Wildfire reported that the five-person Rapattack crew and a water tender were at the Tillis Landing Forest Service Road fire July 26, inland from the marine park’s Tillis Beach site.

The fire was spotted July 25, is estimated at 0.01 hectares and is described as “being held,” meaning it is not likely to spread.

It was initially called the DeRoy Creek fire.

On the BC Wildfire map it sits northwest of the marine park’s Hermit Bay Site and just southwest of the marine park’s Till Landing site. It’s also across the lake to the west of the Marble Point marine park site.

In the bigger view, the fire is to the northwest of Sicamous, across the eastern arm of the lake.

