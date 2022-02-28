Lights at city hall in Salmon Arm to change colour in solidarity with Ukraine

City worker Wayne Morlock changes the lights at Salmon Arm City Hall in 2020. The colour will now be changed to blue and yellow, in solidarity with Ukraine. (File photo)

City councillor makes statement for council in support of country following invasion by Russia

Solidarity with Ukraine was the first topic on Salmon Arm council’s Feb. 28 agenda.

City staff said they would be replacing the lights at city hall with blue and yellow ones, the colours of Ukraine’s flag, in support of Ukraine following Russia’s invasion.

Coun. Louise Wallace Richmond then read a statement she had written on behalf of city council.

“Democracy is neither a gift nor a given. It’s a system of government dependent upon the social contract we have with one another to uphold and respect the process and the decisions made for the greater good.

“That Ukraine, a sovereign democratic nation, was attacked by an autocratic power, shocks, frightens and humbles us all.

“Our hearts and minds are with all Ukrainians, and all community member of Ukrainian descent whose fear and despair we must help carry and support in these dark days. As Ukrainians of all walks of life are fighting for the very way of life we also cherish, let us never take democracy for granted.

“Peace cannot be portioned out to the fortunate few. It must be upheld as the promise for all. If they are not at peace, then neither should we be. Let’s stand together in solidarity for a peaceful resolution to this and many other conflicts in the world. For whatever and however you can contribute to a peaceful outcome, we are eternally grateful.”

Mayor Alan Harrison expressed council’s support.

