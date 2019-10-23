Vernon city council moved forward a proposal by CMHA to build 30 more affordable housing units at its Albert Place location on 25 Avenue. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

Limited parking drives concerns for North Okanagan housing project

Public hearing scheduled for CMHA low-income expansion project proposal

The Canadian Mental Health Association’s proposed housing units slated for Vernon are on the docket for a Nov. 12 public hearing with special attention given to parking requirements.

City of Vernon councillors are preparing to consider CMHA’s application to rezone the 3610 25th Avenue property from row housing residential to low-rise apartment residential to allow for the development of 30 stacked-row house units.

Currently, Albert Place serves as a low-income facility and includes 17 one-bedroom units and one two-bedroom unit, but CMHA is looking to expand the number of units to include eight bachelor units, seven one-bedroom units, eight three-bedroom units and seven four-bedroom units.

The expansion is fully funded through BC Housing and its Community Housing Fund program and requires a mix of renters and incomes. Affordable Market Housing for those earning a moderate income would make up 30 per cent of the mix while 20 per cent is Deep Subsidy and 50 per cent is Rent Geared to Income.

READ MORE: Proposal for 30 affordable housing units in Vernon moves ahead

But, with more units comes more required parking spaces. Except this project would get fewer spaces than usual. The normal requirement for a 48-unit complex is 77 parking spaces, but the current proposal calls for just 32.

CMHA proposed 24 tenant stalls, seven visitor stalls, one car share stall, eight secured and covered scooter stalls plus on-street parking on 24th Avenue to serve the 48-unit social housing units. According to the report, that “should provide adequate parking” for the complex.

The rationale presented to council on Oct. 15 during a regular meeting was fewer parking spaces were needed due to the lower number of vehicles owned by affordable-housing tenants.

Sidewalks, transit and the Okanagan Landing multi-use path nearby are also being considered by CMHA as ways to alleviate parking demands, as reliance on vehicles is lessened by the presence of these amenities.

“Our aim is to foster pedestrian and cycle-friendly lifestyles within this department,” said Lake Monster Studio, the architecture firm behind the project.

Coun. Scott Anderson said he wasn’t satisfied with the proposal’s parking study.

“I’ve got some real problems with it,” he said.

Chief among them was the possibility that CMHA might leave the site in the future and the zoning would remain the same, leaving inadequate parking for the next owner.

Vernonites who may be affected by the proposed development can voice their concerns at the public hearing at 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 12, in the Council Chambers.

— with files from Brendan Shykora

READ MORE: North Okanagan district wins gold for communication

READ MORE: ‘The West wants out’: ‘Wexit’ rallies planned in Alberta as separatist momentum grows

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Shuswap Search and Rescue launches search for new recruits
Next story
‘The West Wants Out’: Wexit rallies planned in Alberta as separatist momentum grows

Just Posted

Thief chops their way into ATM at Salmon Arm Shell station

Amount of cash taken unknown, six-minute heist captured on video

Salmon Arm Minor Hockey takes initiative on mental health

Association embraces need for awareness, to host its own Mental Health Week

Shuswap Search and Rescue launches search for new recruits

Looking for people with time to commit, an enjoyment of outdoors who want to give back to community

Salmon Arm soapbox derby organizer makes donation to BC Children’s Hospital

The money raised from the annual event will go towards a pet petting program

Update: Fire extinguished in roof of Salmon Arm retirement residence

Residents being moved back to their apartments in Lakeside Manor from regional district building

Girl power glows in Vernon STEM workshop

More than 100 students take part in STEM4Girls event

Beers on the job, smacking crotches: 10 police misconduct probes in B.C.

Recent report by the Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner highlights a number of investigations

Seizure of cannabis edibles, including mac-and-cheese, prompt warning from B.C. RCMP

Potato chips, cheesecake and candy infused with cannabis also seized back in August

B.C. parents sue city and province in 12-year-old daughter’s drowning at lake

Beverly Park drowned at Rotary Lake in Dawson Creek in August 2016

Halloween hauntings happening in the North Okanagan

From fireworks to fundraisers, events are planned this weekend and Oct. 31

Limited parking drives concerns for North Okanagan housing project

Public hearing scheduled for CMHA low-income expansion project proposal

Summerland curlers begin season on the ice

League action and bonspiels to continue into March

Penticton-bound plane forced to return to Vancouver

It’s the third flight in three weeks that has been unable to land at Penticton Regional Airport.

‘The West Wants Out’: Wexit rallies planned in Alberta as separatist momentum grows

Rallies scheduled in Edmonton, Calgary and Red Deer

Most Read