A server wears at a restaurant Sunday, July 5, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Liquor servers, caretakers boosted to B.C.’s $15.20/hour minimum wage

Previously, minimum wages for the 300,000 workers was $13.95 an hour, an amount previously called ‘discriminatory’

B.C.’s liquor servers have a pay boost to look forward to this summer.

Starting June 1, the province’s approximately 300,000 workers will be eligible for the general minimum wage of $15.20 an hour.

Previously, their minimum was wage was $13.95 an hour – an amount labelled “discriminatory” by Minister of Labour Harry Bains due to its disproportionate effect on women who compromise 80 per cent of B.C.’s liquor servers.

“Many of these low-income workers are the most vulnerable in workplaces, including young women as liquor servers and minorities in low-wage jobs.”

“It’s only fair they receive the scheduled increase coming to them,” Bains said.

READ MORE: B.C.’s minimum wage bump won’t alleviate housing or COVID-19 pressures: advocates

Before 2011, liquor servers were covered under the province’s general minimum.

Lara Higgs, who works at Nanaimo’s Dinghy Dock Pub, said the extra money will help her cover the cost of her family’s bills.

“There are lots of workers who get paid tips in the service sector. To single out liquor servers for a lower wage is unfair,” she said. Currently, more than 13 per cent of people employed in B.C. earn less than $15 an hour.

The province is also adding live-in camp workers and caretakers to the general minimum wage June 1.

Bains said future increases, starting in 2022, will be based on inflation rates.

RELATED: Small business group says no to B.C.’s $15 minimum wage plan


