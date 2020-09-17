An aerial view of the Little White Mountain wildfire. (BC Wildfire Service photo)

Little White Mountain wildfire remains at 15 hectares

The lightning-caused fire is 25 kilometres south of Kelowna and is currently considered ‘out of control’

The Little White Mountain wildfire located 25 kilometres south of Kelowna remains at 15 hectares.

According to the Kamloops Fire Centre, the visible smoke in the area is keeping temperatures low and reduce fire behaviour.

Today, 33 BC Wildfire personnel, two water tenders and a helicopter will remain on scene to douse the fire.

The fire was first reported on the morning of Sept. 16 and quickly grew to 15 hectares.

Lightning is believed to be the cause of the fire and is currently listed as “out of control.”

READ MORE: Man pleads guilty to robbing four Kelowna gas stations in 24 hours

READ MORE: Vehicle crashes into tree at Kelowna Costco

Daniel Taylor
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Email me at daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com
Follow me on Twitter

bc wildfires

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Little Shuswap Indian Band confirms case of COVID-19
Next story
Shuswap MLA opposed to ‘opportunistic’ snap election

Just Posted

Shuswap MLA opposed to ‘opportunistic’ snap election

Greg Kyllo says fall election would essentially shut down government when it’s needed most

Little Shuswap Indian Band confirms case of COVID-19

Contact tracing underway, Interior Health says no risk to general public

Salmon Arm Council denies girls’ request for crosswalk on Lakeshore Road

City opts for vegetation removal so sight lines will be clearer

Morning Start: It’s Illegal to Sell Photos of the Eiffel Tower at Night

Your morning start for Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020

Police remove trespassers from CP freight train in Salmon Arm

Incident highlights dangers around railways as Rail Safety Week approaches

Okanagan volunteers slowing down speeders

Speed Watch program back in action with schools back in session

Okanagan Three Tenors perform at seniors care facilities

Summerland-based trio has been holding outdoor concerts during the summer

Bird evacuated from potential Okanagan home fire

BX-Swan Lake firefighters were called to the home near Swan Lake just after 11 a.m. Thursday

‘Not criminally responsible’ hearing slated for man convicted of Abbotsford school stabbing

Gabriel Klein was found guilty in March of killing Letisha Reimer, 13, in 2016

Little White Mountain wildfire remains at 15 hectares

The lightning-caused fire is 25 kilometres south of Kelowna and is currently considered ‘out of control’

Man pleads guilty to robbing four Kelowna gas stations in 24 hours

Kyle Watts-Watling pleaded guilty to robbing four Rutland gas stations in 2019

B.C.’s 1st mental health and addictions minister won’t be seeking re-election

MLA Judy Darcy is the fifth cabinet minister not intending to run in the next election

North Okanagan takes two wins in water challenge

Okanagan Basin Water Board campaign encourages communities to conserve water outdoors during summer

South Okanagan Dragon Boat Festival marks what would have been 20th year

COVID-19 forced the festival to postpone until 2021

Most Read