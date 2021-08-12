BC Wildfire Service officials give update on White Rock Lake wildfire in Vernon, B.C., on Aug 12, 2021. (Jen Zielinski/Black Press Media)

BC Wildfire Service officials give update on White Rock Lake wildfire in Vernon, B.C., on Aug 12, 2021. (Jen Zielinski/Black Press Media)

LIVE: B.C. officials provide update on 58,000 hectare White Rock Lake wildfire

As wildfire crews continue to battle one of the largest blazes in B.C., between Vernon and Kamloops, officials are expected to give an update into efforts and impacts of the White Rock Lake wildfire Thursday.

The fire, first discovered July 13, is burning at an estimated 58,000 hectares in size and remains out of control. Due to the size and location of the blaze, crews are attacking it from multiple sides.

There are 3,725 firefighters, including 439 from out of province, battling 264 wildfires burning in the province, nearly all in B.C.’s Interior.

B.C. Wildfires 2021

