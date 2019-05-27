Abbotsford Police Const. John Davidson was killed in the line of duty on Nov. 6, 2017.

LIVE UPDATES: Trial begins for man charged in death of Abbotsford police officer

Oscar Arfmann faces first-degree murder for death of Abbotsford Police Const. John Davidson

  • May. 27, 2019 10:40 a.m.
  • News

Warning: some details may contain disturbing content.

The trial for the man charged with killing Abbotsford Police Const. John Davidson began this morning.

After Oscar Arfmann entered a not-guilty plea, Crown counsel opened by describing the day in question. Crown said Arfmann was confronted about his stolen vehicle at a shopping complex near the Abbotsford Auto Mall. He proceeded to pull a gun from his vehicle and fire two shots, counsel said. He then “ambushed” Davidson when he was the first officer to arrive at the scene.

Abbotsford News reporter Vikki Hopes is in the courtroom, tweeting about the opening of the trial. Refresh this story regularly for the latest. The most recent tweets will appear first.

===

From earlier:

Oscar Arfmann, 67, is expected to stand trial for first-degree murder in the killing of Davidson, who was gunned down in November of 2017.

The trial is expected to begin around 10 a.m. in B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster. It is expected to last about eight weeks. Arfmann had initially elected to have a trial by jury, but that has since been changed to a judge-only trial.

The Abbotsford News and Black Press will have ongoing coverage of the trial, including opening statements Monday. The start of a trial usually begins with Crown counsel providing an overview of the circumstances of the case.

Arfmann, an Alberta resident, was charged the day after Davidson was killed.

The 53-year-old officer was the first on scene after police received reports of shots being fired at civilians at a strip mall on Mt. Lehman Road in Abbotsford.

Davidson was struck by gunfire and was pronounced dead in hospital shortly after.

Arfmann was arrested not far from the scene following a brief police chase that ended in a crash and with more shots being fired. He was injured in the incident and was taken to hospital.

Arfmann was originally scheduled to begin his trial on Jan. 21 of this year, but the date was changed to May 21 and now to May 27.

Most Read