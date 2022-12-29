Chase RCMP respond to report of live video surveillance on Dec. 4, 2022 at Pritchard Eco-Depot from security company. (File photo)

Live video surveillance leads Chase RCMP to arrest trespasser at Eco-Depot

Police say they have responded to about 18 similar calls at facility this year

Video surveillance helped Chase RCMP arrest a man at the Pritchard Eco-Depot.

Sgt. Barry Kennedy reports that on Dec. 4 about 3:37 a.m., police were advised by security company personnel that they were watching live video surveillance of a person trespassing inside the fenced compound.

Police responded and located a male in the area. Kennedy said he was found to be in violation of his curfew conditions, so he was arrested and later released for a court date.

Chase RCMP said officers have responded to about 18 similar calls at the Eco-Depot in 2022.

