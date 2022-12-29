Live video surveillance leads Chase RCMP to arrest trespasser at Eco-Depot

Police say they have responded to about 18 similar calls at facility this year

Chase RCMP respond to report of live video surveillance on Dec. 4, 2022 at Pritchard Eco-Depot from security company. (File photo)

Video surveillance helped Chase RCMP arrest a man at the Pritchard Eco-Depot.

Sgt. Barry Kennedy reports that on Dec. 4 about 3:37 a.m., police were advised by security company personnel that they were watching live video surveillance of a person trespassing inside the fenced compound.

Police responded and located a male in the area. Kennedy said he was found to be in violation of his curfew conditions, so he was arrested and later released for a court date.

Chase RCMP said officers have responded to about 18 similar calls at the Eco-Depot in 2022.

