Live video surveillance leads Chase RCMP to arrest trespasser at Eco-Depot

Video surveillance helped Chase RCMP arrest a man at the Pritchard Eco-Depot.
Sgt. Barry Kennedy reports that on Dec. 4 about 3:37 a.m., police were advised by security company personnel that they were watching live video surveillance of a person trespassing inside the fenced compound.
Police responded and located a male in the area. Kennedy said he was found to be in violation of his curfew conditions, so he was arrested and later released for a court date.
Chase RCMP said officers have responded to about 18 similar calls at the Eco-Depot in 2022.
newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter
and subscribe to our daily newsletter.