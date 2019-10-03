Typical Limousin cows in the pastures (Black Press Media file photo)

Livestock found dead with missing genitals under investigation in northern B.C.

Fort St. John RCMP responded to reports of first a bull, then a horse, found dead

RCMP in Fort St. John are investigating the concerning discovery of livestock found dead without their genitals.

Police received the first report, involving a bull, on Sept. 22, Mounties said in a news release Wednesday. Investigators were unable to determine exactly when it had died but that “significant time had passed before it was reported.”

Police responded to a second report on Tuesday, this time to do with a horse found dead.

In both instances, police were unable to determine the cause of death, but noted that investigators do not believe either animal was killed by predators.

Police are working to determine if the two events are related and are treating both incidents as suspicious.

“Reports of this nature are not common place and are taken very seriously by the RCMP,” said Const. Chad Neustaeter. “Losing an animal in this way can be very traumatizing to the owners and our local farming community.”

The BC RCMP Livestock Section is assisting in the investigation.

In the meantime, police are reminding animal producers and livestock owners to check that their fences and gates are itact and properly secured, rely on farm dogs and video surveillance as precautionary measures and report any and all suspious death or injuries of livestock to police.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Fort St. John RCMP at 250-787-8100 or to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Missing hunter found dead nearly a week after going missing east of Kelowna
Next story
VIDEO: Canadian doctor says blowback to meat study is ‘hysterical,’ more discourse needed

Just Posted

Update: Parents told Sicamous elementary school could reopen in November

SD83 states they are investigating alternative schools so children can stop busing to Salmon Arm

Be a production worker with Black Press Media in Vernon

We are hiring productions workers at our Vernon press

Firefighters attack smoky blaze in Salmon Arm Industrial Park

Smoke billowing from dust extractor on Northern Plastics Ltd. building

Horses bring joy and excitement to residents at Salmon Arm’s Bastion Place

Two Andalusian beauties pop in to Interior Health facility for pats and treats

Student exemption from Foundation Skills Assessment up to parents

School District 83 superintendent agrees with criticism of ranking, but supports testing

Rare tropical sea turtle rescued on Vancouver Island

‘Berni’ the olive ridley sea turtle is recovering from cold shock at the Vancouver Aquarium

Seth Meyers makes light of B.C. woman who scared cougar by blasting Metallica

Comedian highlights Gallant’s actions as ‘the kind of story we need right now’

Building electric grid next, John Horgan and Jay Inslee say

Cascadia conference moves beyond high-speed rail

Victoria woman wins court battle to keep job title of ‘death midwife’

Pashta MaryMoon has been in the business of death midwivery for 40 years

Kelowna trial date set for three men accused of 2017 killing near Hope

Two of the mens trial dates were originally set to begin this month

Appeal denied in ‘vicious’ attack on 86-year-old B.C. mom with dementia

Monique Van Donselaar sentenced to 15 months after pushing her mother during a heated argument

VIDEO: Renters keep showing up at B.C. couple’s home after it was listed in online scam

One said she’d given an $800 deposit to someone she met in a coffee shop

Livestock found dead with missing genitals under investigation in northern B.C.

Fort St. John RCMP responded to reports of first a bull, then a horse, found dead

What is holding you back from becoming a CSRD firefighter?

Regional district survey explores questions around recruitment and retention

Most Read