FILE - Lizzo arrives at the 65th annual Grammy Awards on Feb. 5, 2023, in Los Angeles. In a concert Friday, April 21, 2023 in Knoxville, Tenn., Lizzo filled the stage with drag queens in a glittery protest against the state’s legislation designed to restrict drag performances in public. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

FILE - Lizzo arrives at the 65th annual Grammy Awards on Feb. 5, 2023, in Los Angeles. In a concert Friday, April 21, 2023 in Knoxville, Tenn., Lizzo filled the stage with drag queens in a glittery protest against the state’s legislation designed to restrict drag performances in public. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Lizzo brings drag queens on stage, protesting Tennessee law

Pending legislation looks to restrict drag performances

In a concert Friday night in Knoxville, Tennessee, Lizzo filled the stage with drag queens in a glittery protest against the state’s legislation designed to restrict drag performances in public.

While performing at Thompson-Boling Arena, the Grammy-winning “Juice” singer brought out a number of drag performers, including Aquaria, Kandy Muse, Asia O’Hara and Vanessa Vanji. On Saturday, Lizzo posted videos on Instagram from the show, including comments to the crowd that referenced the pending law.

In February, Republican Gov. Bill Lee signed the legislation against “adult cabaret” in public or in front of minors. A federal judge temporarily blocked the law in late March, saying it was too vaguely written. Civil rights groups have criticized the law as a violation of free speech.

The Tennessee law is part of a wider Republican effort to restrict drag shows and other LGBTQ+ public gatherings.

“In light of recent and tragic events and current events, I was told by people on the internet, ‘Cancel your shows in Tennessee,’ ‘Don’t go to Tennessee,’” Lizzo said during the Friday concert. “Their reason was valid, but why would I not come to the people who need to hear this message the most?”

“Why would I not create a safe space in Tennessee where we can celebrate drag entertainers and celebrate our differences?” added Lizzo.

The Associated Press

READ ALSO: ‘Seeing it bleed across the border’: B.C. MLA looks to protect drag performers from violence

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

EntertainmentLGBTQtransgender

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
South Africa envoy urges Ukraine peace talks, says Canada stance on war ‘shocking’
Next story
Public-service strike: Union stepping up picketing efforts starting Monday

Just Posted

Salmon Arm’s Earth Day festivities on Saturday, April 22, 2023, included a Walk of the Woods tree parade hosted by Runaway Moon Theatre. (Rebecca Willson/ Salmon Arm Observer)
Earth Day gathering in Salmon Arm finds unique ways to focus on environment

The cover of the Active Transportation Network Plan, finalized and endorsed by District of Sicamous council at the April 12 council meeting. (District of Sicamous image)
Active Transportation Plan prioritizes human power in Sicamous

BC Hydro will begin work relocating services in preparation for the R.W. Bruhn Bridge replacement project’s construction, with possible channel water traffic closures tentatively scheduled for Wednesday, July 19, 2023. (Government of British Columbia image)
BC Hydro work to disrupt water channel traffic under R.W. Bruhn Bridge in Sicamous

The Sicamous Garden Society, which is hosting the Sicamous Spring Festival May 6 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., helps people of all ages learn about and cultivate a passion for gardening and growing their own food. Finn and Jamie Albisser proudly display vegetables they have grown to get ready for the Shuswap Food Society’s gardening contest. (Nicole Albisser photo)
Sicamous Spring Festival sprouts up to support local green thumbs

Pop-up banner image