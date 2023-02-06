Loaded gun found on young Vernon man saved from overdose

The 23-year-old regained consciousness, went to hospital, then arrested

A 23-year-old survived on overdose but is facing some serious problems after a loaded gun was found on him.

A member of the public found an unresponsive man in the 4500 block of 27th Street Thursday, Feb. 2 around 5:30 a.m.

“When the bystander began to administer first aid, they found what appeared to be a firearm strapped to the man’s body underneath his coat,” Vernon North Okangan RCMP media relations officer Chris Terleski said.

Police were called and seized a .22 calibre firearm and loaded magazine. The responding officer administered a dose of nasal naloxone to the man who later regained consciousness and was transported to hospital.

The 23-year old Vernon man was released from custody and faces a number of potential firearms related charges.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident.

