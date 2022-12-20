(File photo)

Loaded shotgun, stolen truck spurs arrest at ‘problem’ home in West Kelowna

The truck was stolen in a 12 vehicle theft in Fort MacMurray

A man has been arrested after being caught in the drivers seat of a stolen truck with a loaded shotgun.

On Nov. 22, at 1:35p.m. a West Kelowna RCMP officer noticed a dark blue Ford Raptor parked in front of a “problem residence,” on the 1500 Block of Ponderosa Road.

The man in the drivers seat was a suspect in a Nov. 21, Walmart robbery and the truck had been reported as stolen.

A loaded shotgun was found in the truck and it was confirmed that the truck was part of a 12 vehicle theft from a business in Fort MacMurray, Alberta.

“This male was also on several release orders from Alberta and clearly shows little regard for the courts or public safety” said Cst. Mike Della-Paolera Media Relations Officer with the Kelowna RCMP.

The man was transported to cells and he was remanded until Nov. 24.

@Rangers_mom
Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of KelownaCity of West KelownaNewsstolen autosstolen truck

Previous story
Manufacturing, importing straws and other single-use plastics now banned
Next story
‘Dynamic and fluid’ arrest with police dogs closes Kelowna intersection

Just Posted

A Christmas tree is among the gifts given to those people without homes who are living in a tent encampment across from the former Salvation Army Lighthouse Emergency Shelter on 3rd Street SE in Salmon Arm. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)
As temperatures plummet, showers at warming centre in Salmon Arm appreciated

Leha Marshall and Crystal Wood of U-Grow Girl, and Kailee Amlin, Lindsay Wong and Gena Ginn of Shuswap Cider Co., collaborated on a fundraiser that involved partial sales from a haskap cider to support a retreat for women survivors of sexual abuse. (File photo)
Donations help Shuswap’s U-Grow Girl host first retreat for survivors of childhood sexual abuse

SASCU director June Stewart presents Salmon Arm Salvation Army Food Bank’s Jen Gilfillan Lt. Joel Torrens with a cheque from SASCU for $7,000. (Contributed)
Thousands of dollars given by SASCU to North Okanagan-Shuswap food banks

(@joepompliano/Twitter)
Morning Start: Adidas and Puma creators