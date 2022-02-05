PC brand Lemon & Ginger Sicilian Soda (Presidents Choice photo)

PC brand Lemon & Ginger Sicilian Soda (Presidents Choice photo)

Loblaw recalling PC brand Lemon & Ginger Sicilian Soda due to glass risk

Anyone who purchased the soda is advised to throw it out or return it to the place of purchase

Loblaw Companies Ltd. is recalling PC brand Lemon & Ginger Sicilian Soda from the marketplace due to the possible presence of glass.

The soda was sold nationally in 200 millilitre containers with a best before date of Sep. 24, 2023.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says the recall was triggered by a consumer complaint.

However, it says there have been no reports of any injuries associated with the soda.

The CFIA adds that it is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.

Anyone who purchased the soda is advised to throw it out or return it to the place of purchase.

– The Canadian Press

Loblaw

Previous story
British Columbians increasingly concerned about quality of health-care
Next story
GoFundMe removes Freedom Convoy fundraiser, says protest has ‘become an occupation’

Just Posted

The Salmon Arm Economic Development Society opened the Zest Commercial Food Hub in 2021. (File photo)
Salmon Arm Economic Development Society receives $300k government grant

Salmon Arm Silverbacks goalie Liam Vanderkooi stopped 32 of the 33 shots he faced in a 2-1 win over the Trail Smoke Eaters on Feb. 4, 2022. (Chris Fowler/Salmon Arm Silverbacks image)
‘Unreal backhand saucer pass’ part of 2-1 Salmon Arm Silverbacks victory

Benny Hanson, who turned 90 on Feb. 1, 2022, is a pump operator with the Celista Fire Department. (Celista Fire Department image)
90-year-old North Shuswap firefighter has always been one to keep busy

Braby Motors’ Wes Gano (left) and Justin Braby (right) hand off the keys to a new van to Launa Payne and Sherrelle Anderson of the Rise Up Indigenous Wellness Society. The van will help the society with its programming that includes the delivery of food to families. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Rise Up Indigenous Wellness Society ready to roll in the Shuswap